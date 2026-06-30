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Ethics lessons may become mandatory in schools: students in grades 7–11 will be taught conflict resolution

13:55, 30 June 2026
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The course is planned to be updated to reduce bullying, develop healthy communication, and responsible behavior.
Ethics lessons may become mandatory in schools: students in grades 7–11 will be taught conflict resolution
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A new mandatory subject called "Ethics" may be introduced in Ukrainian schools. The initiative envisions that students will study not only moral norms and rules of conduct but also human rights, principles of equality, healthy communication, media literacy, and digital ethics.

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Supporters of this decision believe it will help reduce bullying, teach children to interact responsibly with society, and better prepare them for life in a modern democratic state.

At the same time, the subject "Ethics" is not new to Ukrainian schools. Over the years, it has been taught in certain classes as an optional or invariant course, but it was not mandatory for all middle and high school students. Now it is proposed to reintroduce it into the curriculum in an updated format and make it compulsory for students in grades 7–11.

Mandatory "Ethics" subject in schools: why it is proposed

It is noted that the modern Ukrainian school mainly focuses on academic knowledge, while the formation of moral values, ethical behavior, and social responsibility among students receives insufficient attention.

It is expected that the introduction of the mandatory "Ethics" subject will:

  • instill respect for human dignity, human rights, and principles of equality in students;
  • develop critical thinking in the areas of moral choice and social interaction;
  • reduce bullying, aggression, and social tension in the school environment;
  • teach children skills for healthy communication, conflict resolution, and responsible behavior;
  • prepare students for life in a democratic society where not only knowledge but also values are important.

It is also emphasized that in many European educational systems, similar courses are already part of the core curriculum and have proven effective in forming socially mature citizens.

Proposed changes to the school curriculum

The initiative proposes introducing the subject "Ethics" as mandatory for students in grades 7–11 of general secondary education institutions.

In addition, it is proposed to:

  • develop a modern, practically oriented curriculum that will include case studies, discussions, and analysis of real-life situations;
  • ensure teacher training for delivering the new course;
  • focus the teaching on ethics of behavior in society in general, rather than on issues of minorities or sexual orientation;
  • integrate topics of digital ethics, media literacy, and intercultural tolerance into the curriculum.

Expected outcomes from introducing the "Ethics" subject

It is anticipated that the new subject will contribute to the formation of a more conscious, responsible, and socially mature generation of Ukrainian citizens.

The corresponding initiative has been registered as electronic petition No. 41/010206-26ep to the Cabinet of Ministers.

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