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In Rivne Region, a Drunk Minibus Driver Was Caught: A 69-Year-Old Woman Got Behind the Wheel with 1.83 Promille

18:50, 1 July 2026
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The intoxication level exceeded the norm by almost 9 times.
In Rivne Region, a Drunk Minibus Driver Was Caught: A 69-Year-Old Woman Got Behind the Wheel with 1.83 Promille
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In Rivne region, patrol officers filed an administrative report against a 69-year-old woman who was driving a minibus under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 1.83 promille. This was reported by the patrol police of Rivne region.

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The incident occurred the day before around 11:00 PM in the city of Sarny. The police received a report from a concerned citizen about a driver who was likely intoxicated and violating traffic rules.

The patrol officers began searching and soon found a Renault Master vehicle. During communication with the driver, the inspectors noticed signs of alcohol intoxication.

The woman was offered to undergo a test on the spot using a breathalyzer. The result was 1.83 promille of alcohol.

An administrative report was filed against the 69-year-old driver under part 1 of article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

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