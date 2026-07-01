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Teachers may not have their deferment automatically extended: what must be done

19:23, 1 July 2026
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The possibility to apply for and confirm deferment through the electronic service “Reserve+” will appear from August 1, 2026.
Teachers may not have their deferment automatically extended: what must be done
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Heads of general secondary education institutions must update data about conscripted teaching staff in the AIKOM system by July 3, 2026, to ensure automatic extension of deferments from conscription through the “Reserve+” service. 

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The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine urged to update information about conscripted employees in the AIKOM system. For the process to occur correctly and automatically through the “Reserve+” application, the data in the system must be current and accurate. If the information is missing or incorrect, automatic deferment extension will be impossible.

Heads of general secondary education institutions (GSEIs) must check and, if necessary, update the following data by July 3, 2026:

  • Employee’s Tax Identification Number (TIN);
  • Mark indicating the primary place of work;
  • Position;
  • Actual workload (fraction of the full-time equivalent).

It is separately emphasized that only those teachers for whom the educational institution is the primary workplace and who work at least 0.75 of a full-time equivalent have the right to deferment.

The completeness of this data, as well as information about the institution’s accounting form, is necessary for comparison with the registers of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. After entering the data, the head must check the "Employees of general secondary education institutions” report (column “Submitted for deferment”).

The process “Confirmation of the conditions for a teacher’s deferment” is available exclusively in the personal account of the head of the general secondary education institutions or the supporting institution.

It is expected that the possibility to apply for and confirm deferment through the electronic service “Reserve+” based on this data will appear from August 1, 2026.

If after updating the system the data does not appear in “Reserve+,” the employee must personally contact the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) or the Administrative Service Center (ASC) to clarify the circumstances.

As previously reported by the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper,” the procedure for reserving conscripted persons is regulated by Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine “On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization” and by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 76 dated January 27, 2023.

The reservation procedure involves several stages. First, the enterprise must obtain the status of critically important or confirm the presence of a mobilization task. After that, lists of conscripted employees are formed and submitted for approval in the manner established by the state. After approval, the employee is granted deferment from conscription during mobilization.

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