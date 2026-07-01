  1. In Ukraine

Since the beginning of the war, National Police investigators have recorded over 222 thousand Russian war crimes – Ihor Klymenko

18:12, 1 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports an unprecedented workload for investigators and new investigation standards.
Since the beginning of the war, National Police investigators have recorded over 222 thousand Russian war crimes – Ihor Klymenko
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

National Police investigators work under difficult conditions where every action and detail matters. Such activity requires a high level of professionalism, endurance, and responsibility for decisions made.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As noted by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, the daily work of investigators includes crime scene inspections, appointment of expert examinations, witness interrogations, and verification of event versions. At the same time, the full-scale war has significantly changed the nature of their work — adding documentation of Russian war crimes, recording the consequences of enemy shelling, and communicating with victims of Russian aggression.

Klymenko also provided data on the scale of criminal proceedings. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, police investigators have nearly 2.3 million criminal cases under their jurisdiction. On average, one investigator simultaneously handles about 280 criminal cases. In the Kirovohrad, Poltava, Odesa regions, and Kyiv city, this workload is even higher.

“During the armed aggression, National Police investigators have recorded over 222 thousand Russian war crimes. This unprecedented experience is already changing approaches to work. Moreover, it has become the basis for implementing unified standards for investigating war crimes, actively using digital tools, and developing cooperation with international judicial institutions,” said Ihor Klymenko.

Investigators continue to document war crimes even under the constant threat of repeated Russian strikes.

“During the full-scale war, the National Police lost 13 investigators who died as a result of enemy shelling,” the minister reported.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice Supported the Appointment of Ihor Chaikin to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court: Interview Details and Controversial Issues

The High Council of Justice supported the appointment of Ihor Chaikin to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and will submit a recommendation to the President.

Consideration of the appointment of judge Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC put on hold

The High Council of Justice considered the issue of appointing Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and announced a break for further study of the materials.

Do Territorial Recruitment Centers Have the Right to Stop Vehicles Outside Checkpoints: What the Law Says

Stopping vehicles by Territorial Recruitment Centers and police: where the limits of authority lie during martial law – this is allowed.

Social benefits can be lost: how mobilization or going abroad affect state assistance

Mobilization or the stay of a family member abroad can affect the procedure for granting or the amount of certain types of state support.

Four More Judges Have Left Their Positions: The High Council of Justice Reviewed Resignation Applications

The High Council of Justice approved the resignation applications of four judges from local general and appellate courts.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]