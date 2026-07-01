Since the beginning of the war, National Police investigators have recorded over 222 thousand Russian war crimes – Ihor Klymenko

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports an unprecedented workload for investigators and new investigation standards.

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National Police investigators work under difficult conditions where every action and detail matters. Such activity requires a high level of professionalism, endurance, and responsibility for decisions made.

As noted by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, the daily work of investigators includes crime scene inspections, appointment of expert examinations, witness interrogations, and verification of event versions. At the same time, the full-scale war has significantly changed the nature of their work — adding documentation of Russian war crimes, recording the consequences of enemy shelling, and communicating with victims of Russian aggression.

Klymenko also provided data on the scale of criminal proceedings. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, police investigators have nearly 2.3 million criminal cases under their jurisdiction. On average, one investigator simultaneously handles about 280 criminal cases. In the Kirovohrad, Poltava, Odesa regions, and Kyiv city, this workload is even higher.

“During the armed aggression, National Police investigators have recorded over 222 thousand Russian war crimes. This unprecedented experience is already changing approaches to work. Moreover, it has become the basis for implementing unified standards for investigating war crimes, actively using digital tools, and developing cooperation with international judicial institutions,” said Ihor Klymenko.

Investigators continue to document war crimes even under the constant threat of repeated Russian strikes.

“During the full-scale war, the National Police lost 13 investigators who died as a result of enemy shelling,” the minister reported.

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