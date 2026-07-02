The government extended the program for issuing charging stations to children with disabilities: who else will receive assistance

Families who previously applied but have not yet received equipment will be able to use the program.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to reallocate state budget expenditures to continue the program of providing children with disabilities in subgroup A with portable charging stations. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy.

Thanks to the adopted decision, the purchase and delivery of portable charging stations will be continued for families who have already applied but did not receive equipment during the previous stage of the program implementation.

The purchase of portable charging stations will be carried out by the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine.

The ministry reminded that the program to provide children with disabilities in subgroup A with portable charging stations was initiated by the government at the beginning of this year. The first batch of equipment was delivered to families in February.

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