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Sent "nudes" or "dick pics": in which cases you can be fined or imprisoned for up to 15 years

12:42, 2 July 2026
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For an intimate photo sent in a messenger, you can receive not only blocking but also a fine or even imprisonment — what the law says and what changes are planned for 2026.
Sent "nudes" or "dick pics": in which cases you can be fined or imprisoned for up to 15 years
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Intimate correspondence in messengers and social networks has long become a common phenomenon. At the same time, not all users realize that sending explicit photos or videos can have not only personal but also legal consequences. Ukrainian legislation provides liability both for sexual harassment in electronic communication and for the illegal distribution of intimate materials, especially if it concerns children or is done without the consent of the person.

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The type of liability depends on the specific circumstances: from an administrative fine to many years of imprisonment.

When sending intimate photos becomes a violation of the law

The very fact of exchanging intimate photos between adults, which occurs voluntarily and with mutual consent, is not a violation in itself. However, the situation changes drastically if one party did not consent to receiving such materials or their further distribution.

Violations of the law may include, in particular, the following actions:

  • sending unwanted intimate photos or videos to another person;
  • systematic sending of sexually explicit messages against the recipient's will;
  • distributing someone else's intimate photos or videos without the consent of the person depicted;
  • blackmail using intimate materials;
  • production or distribution of intimate materials involving children;
  • sending or showing pornographic materials to minors.

Depending on the circumstances, such actions may be classified as administrative offenses or criminal crimes.

What liability is provided by current legislation

In different situations, the provisions of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Ukraine may apply.

Administrative liability arises when actions contain signs of sexual harassment or other forms of gender-based violence.

Criminal liability may arise, in particular, in cases of:

  • illegal distribution of intimate materials if such actions contain signs of a crime provided by the Criminal Code of Ukraine;
  • production or distribution of child pornography;
  • sexual exploitation of children;
  • involvement of minors in prostitution;
  • forcing a person to create pornographic materials;
  • other crimes provided by Articles 301–303 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The harshest sanctions for such crimes can provide for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

Intimate messages without the recipient's consent: when liability arises

Already in 2024, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 3733-IX, which provides liability for sending offensive messages of a sexual nature.

The document supplemented the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses with new articles:

  • 173-6 — committing violence based on sex;
  • 173-7 — sexual harassment;
  • 173-8 — failure to comply with an urgent restraining order or failure to report temporary residence.

The law for the first time defines the concept of sexual harassment. It is understood as the intentional commission against a person's will of offensive or humiliating actions of a sexual nature, expressed by words, gestures, movements, or other non-verbal means, including through electronic communications.

Therefore, unwanted "nudes," so-called "dick pics," intimate messages, or other sexually explicit materials sent without the recipient's consent may be considered sexual harassment.

Such actions are subject to administrative penalties:

  • a fine from 1,360 to 2,720 UAH;
  • or community service;
  • or corrective labor for up to one month with a deduction of 20% of earnings.

Thus, even a simple message in a messenger can have legal consequences if it contains obscene sexual content and is sent against another person's will.

From fines to 15 years imprisonment: proposed changes to the Criminal Code

As "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote, in June 2026 the Verkhovna Rada received draft law No. 15294, which provides for a significant increase in liability for crimes related to child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.

The document proposes to focus criminal liability primarily on the protection of children, while decriminalizing certain actions with pornographic products between adults.

Key changes in the draft law include:

  • for distribution or sale of pornographic materials among minors, punishment from a fine to 5 years imprisonment;
  • if such actions are committed against very young children — punishment from 3 to 7 years imprisonment;
  • forcing an adult to create pornographic materials is proposed to be punished by 3 to 8 years imprisonment;
  • for the most serious crimes related to child pornography, repeated offenses, activities of organized groups, or when the crime is committed by parents, guardians, or other persons responsible for the child, punishment may reach 10 to 15 years imprisonment with a ban on holding certain positions;
  • the draft law also strengthens liability for creating brothels, sexual shows involving children, and involving minors in prostitution — maximum sentences are proposed to increase to 12–15 years imprisonment depending on the crime.

Along with strengthening liability for crimes against children, the draft law provides for a change in the approach to criminal-legal regulation of the circulation of pornographic products between adults. In particular, it proposes to exclude from criminal liability the import, production, storage, transportation, mailing, other movement, as well as sale and distribution of pornographic materials if carried out between adults.

Thus, criminal liability in this area is proposed to focus primarily on acts related to child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, and involving minors and underage persons in such acts.

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