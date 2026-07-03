The cell was urgently repainted, and video recordings disappeared: possible torture of a prisoner is being investigated in Odessa pre-trial detention center

Signs of possible evidence concealment were found in the detention center, and attempts to pressure prisoners were recorded.

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During a monitoring visit, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights discovered circumstances at the Odessa Pre-Trial Detention Center that may indicate possible torture of a prisoner and an attempt to conceal traces of a criminal offense. A criminal case has already been opened under Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Torture").

An unscheduled monitoring visit to the facility was conducted by a group led by the Commissioner’s representative in the Odessa region, Ihor Mishchenko.

During the inspection, it was established that due to a technical failure that occurred the day before, video surveillance recordings were not preserved, including from the building where the person who, according to preliminary data, may have suffered from violent actions was held.

The monitors also inspected the cell where the prisoner was held and found signs of recent repairs: there was a smell of fresh paint in the room and visible traces of its application. At the same time, detention center staff assured that no repair work had been carried out and that the origin of the smell was unknown to them.

According to the persons held in this cell, before the monitoring group’s visit, the tile floor covering was urgently dismantled and part of the walls were repainted.

In connection with this, the Ombudsman’s representatives called the investigative-operational group of the National Police to document the possible concealment of crime traces. Law enforcement officers carried out the necessary procedural actions.

Additionally, during the visit, cases were recorded where certain facility employees, according to the Ombudsman’s representatives, attempted to pressure prisoners giving explanations in the presence of the monitoring group to conceal the real circumstances of the incident and hinder the establishment of the truth.

The Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized that any manifestations of torture, cruel or degrading treatment, as well as attempts to conceal such facts or influence witnesses, are unacceptable.

They also expressed hope for a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation that will establish all the circumstances of the case and bring those responsible to justice.

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