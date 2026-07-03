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Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start date of the 2026-2027 school year in secondary education institutions

14:35, 3 July 2026
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The school year will last until June 30, 2027, however, the actual date of the end of classes, the last bell ceremony, and the duration of summer holidays will be decided by the educational institutions themselves.
Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start date of the 2026-2027 school year in secondary education institutions
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The Cabinet of Ministers approved the duration and features of the 2026-2027 school year in secondary education institutions under martial law conditions. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko.

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“It will start traditionally on September 1. Regional and Kyiv city military administrations together with the founders of educational institutions will determine how the school year will begin in each community, considering the security situation in the region. 

This will allow communities to flexibly organize the educational process according to security conditions while ensuring continuity of education,” she stated.

The head of government added that the school year will last until June 30, 2027, but the actual date of the end of classes, the last bell ceremony, and the duration of summer holidays will be decided by the educational institutions themselves.

“These will be determined by the pedagogical council taking into account the security situation and the needs of participants in the educational process. Therefore, the dates of the end of studies and holidays may differ in various schools,” she said.

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