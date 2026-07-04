Ukrainian National Pantheon to be Established on the Territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Pantheon may reinter prominent Ukrainians who are currently buried abroad.

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Ukraine has officially begun the practical implementation of the project to create the Ukrainian National Pantheon. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution determining that the memorial complex of national significance will be located on the territory of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra."

The document also distributes powers among state bodies, defines the main stages of the Pantheon's creation, and provides for an architectural competition, scientific support, public discussions, and preparation for the possible reburial of prominent Ukrainians from abroad.

Where the Ukrainian National Pantheon will be created

The Cabinet of Ministers, by resolution No. 871, established the Ukrainian National Pantheon as a memorial complex of national significance within the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," which is under the management of the Ministry of Culture.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory noted that the resolution was developed by the Institute itself and is a logical continuation of the project to create the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

The UINM also reminded that the Law "On the Ukrainian National Pantheon" was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading and in full on July 1, 2026. The Institute called this the culmination of a long journey—from an idea expressed over 30 years ago to its legislative regulation.

Tasks assigned to the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory

The government resolution stipulates that the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory must:

develop the concept of the Pantheon's functioning and structure;

provide scientific and methodological support for its creation process and determine forms of memorialization;

conduct expert and public discussions regarding the establishment and activities of the Pantheon.

What the Ministry of Culture must do

The Ministry of Culture is responsible for organizational matters related to the creation of the memorial complex.

In particular, the ministry must address the issue of locating the Pantheon on the territory of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," taking into account land use restrictions, cultural heritage protection legislation, and Ukraine's international obligations.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture must organize and hold an architectural competition for the best Pantheon design. Participants will include representatives of state bodies, local governments, the public, international organizations, religious associations, as well as leading architects, historians, and art experts.

Are reburials of prominent Ukrainians planned

A separate point in the resolution provides for work on the possible reburial within the Pantheon of fighters for Ukraine's independence and other individuals who played a significant role in shaping the national consciousness and identity of Ukrainians.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, must verify such individuals and their family members buried outside Ukraine for whom reburial is appropriate.

After verification, the MFA will interact with competent authorities of foreign states to obtain the necessary permits for exhumation and reburial of remains.

How the Ukrainian National Pantheon will be funded

The government also determined that the creation, arrangement, maintenance, and functioning of the Ukrainian National Pantheon within the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" will be financed from funds allocated in the state budget for the respective year, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

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