  1. In Ukraine

Ukrainian National Pantheon to be Established on the Territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

18:25, 4 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Pantheon may reinter prominent Ukrainians who are currently buried abroad.
Ukrainian National Pantheon to be Established on the Territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukraine has officially begun the practical implementation of the project to create the Ukrainian National Pantheon. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution determining that the memorial complex of national significance will be located on the territory of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra."

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The document also distributes powers among state bodies, defines the main stages of the Pantheon's creation, and provides for an architectural competition, scientific support, public discussions, and preparation for the possible reburial of prominent Ukrainians from abroad.

Where the Ukrainian National Pantheon will be created

The Cabinet of Ministers, by resolution No. 871, established the Ukrainian National Pantheon as a memorial complex of national significance within the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," which is under the management of the Ministry of Culture.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory noted that the resolution was developed by the Institute itself and is a logical continuation of the project to create the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

The UINM also reminded that the Law "On the Ukrainian National Pantheon" was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading and in full on July 1, 2026. The Institute called this the culmination of a long journey—from an idea expressed over 30 years ago to its legislative regulation.

Tasks assigned to the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory

The government resolution stipulates that the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory must:

  • develop the concept of the Pantheon's functioning and structure;
  • provide scientific and methodological support for its creation process and determine forms of memorialization;
  • conduct expert and public discussions regarding the establishment and activities of the Pantheon.

What the Ministry of Culture must do

The Ministry of Culture is responsible for organizational matters related to the creation of the memorial complex.

In particular, the ministry must address the issue of locating the Pantheon on the territory of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," taking into account land use restrictions, cultural heritage protection legislation, and Ukraine's international obligations.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture must organize and hold an architectural competition for the best Pantheon design. Participants will include representatives of state bodies, local governments, the public, international organizations, religious associations, as well as leading architects, historians, and art experts.

Are reburials of prominent Ukrainians planned

A separate point in the resolution provides for work on the possible reburial within the Pantheon of fighters for Ukraine's independence and other individuals who played a significant role in shaping the national consciousness and identity of Ukrainians.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, must verify such individuals and their family members buried outside Ukraine for whom reburial is appropriate.

After verification, the MFA will interact with competent authorities of foreign states to obtain the necessary permits for exhumation and reburial of remains.

How the Ukrainian National Pantheon will be funded

The government also determined that the creation, arrangement, maintenance, and functioning of the Ukrainian National Pantheon within the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" will be financed from funds allocated in the state budget for the respective year, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, Google News SUD.UA here, as well as our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

SBU Inspections and Card Blocking: When IDPs Can Actually Lose Their Pension

Pensioners with IDP status can simultaneously receive an old-age pension and living assistance, but only if they comply with the established income level.

ECHR awarded 4,500 EUR to a woman whose domestic violence case was investigated for over 10 years

The ECHR clarified the approach to assessing domestic violence by including the psychological aspect, particularly the victim's fear and suffering.

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI Investigate Possible Involvement of ICU Leadership in State Treason

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting a pre-trial investigation in a criminal case regarding possible financial abuses and state treason, within which the activities of the co-owners of the ICU investment group and the former head of the National Bank are being examined.

Employment Contract Without Mistakes: Top 5 Questions Most Frequently Asked by Employees

Can they force you to sign a fixed-term contract when you can resign without working out the notice period, and what is the difference between a civil law contract and an employment contract?

Search by the Territorial Recruitment Center and military service: can you really lose insurance record for pension assignment

The question of whether being wanted by the Territorial Recruitment Center affects the formation of insurance record for pension is directly related to the rules of accounting for the single social contribution and the status of a person in the social insurance system.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]