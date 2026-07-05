Voting for Outstanding Ukrainians to Be Studied by Schoolchildren Has Started in Diia

Ukrainians are choosing figures who changed science, technology, culture, and society.

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Two surveys have started in the "Diia" app, where users can choose Ukrainians who changed science and technology, as well as those who transformed society and culture. The winners will become part of a new educational project for schoolchildren.

Until July 7, 2026, 6:00 PM, app users can vote for outstanding Ukrainians in two categories: "Ukrainians Who Changed Science and Technology" and "Ukrainians Who Changed Society and Culture."

Portraits of the winners with QR codes will be placed in schools in the Lviv region, and later throughout Ukraine. Students will be able to scan the QR code to learn more about the discoveries, achievements, and contributions of outstanding Ukrainian men and women to the development of the country.

In the category "Ukrainians Who Changed Science and Technology", the following are presented:

Liubomyr Romankiv — scientist and IBM engineer, invented the data recording technology on hard drives that became the basis for the development of modern computers;

Kateryna Yushchenko — pioneering programmer, created address programming language — one of the first programming languages in the world;

Mykhailo Kravchuk — mathematician, founder of the school of Ukrainian rocket and space technology designers, co-author of the first Ukrainian mathematical dictionary;

Anatolii Skorokhod — world-class mathematician whose theorems and methods are used by scientists in various countries;

Dmytro Grave — founder of the first major mathematical school in Ukraine, mentor to a generation of Ukrainian scientists;

Ivan Horbachevskyi — biochemist, first in the world to synthesize uric acid in the laboratory, Nobel Prize candidate;

Heorhii Kistiakivskyi — physical chemist, participant in the Manhattan Project and scientific advisor to the US president;

Yosyp Tanatar — geologist, founder of the Dnipro scientific ore school, researcher of the Kryvyi Rih iron ore basin;

Heorhii Gamov — theoretical physicist, one of the authors of the Big Bang theory and researcher of the genetic code;

Oleksandr Smakula — physicist, invented the anti-reflective coating technology that improved the quality of cameras, microscopes, and telescopes;

Stepan Tymoshenko — founder of modern engineering mechanics, author of fundamental works on material strength;

Mykola Pylchykov — physicist-inventor, remotely controlled devices using radio waves as early as the late 19th century;

Sofiia Okunevska-Morachevska — one of the first female doctors in Eastern Europe, first in Galicia to apply radiation therapy for cancer treatment;

Oleksandr Bohomolets — pathophysiologist, created a serum that accelerated tissue healing and fracture fusion;

Stepan Rudnytskyi — founder of Ukrainian geography, created the first Ukrainian-language maps of Ukraine.

In the category "Ukrainians Who Changed Society and Culture", you can vote for:

Olena Stepaniv — one of the first female officers in the world, ensign of the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen and geographer;

Ahatanhel Krymskyi — scholar-polyglot, orientalist, and one of the founders of the Academy of Sciences of Ukraine;

Olena Teliha — poet and activist of the Ukrainian movement, killed by the Nazis in Babyn Yar;

Mykola Lukash — translator and linguist who introduced world literature to the Ukrainian language;

Polina Raiko — self-taught artist, one of the most famous representatives of Ukrainian naive art;

Arkhip Kuindzhi — painter from Mariupol, known worldwide as the "genius of light";

Mykhailo Boychuk — artist, founder of the Boychukism art movement, representative of the Executed Renaissance;

Heorhii Narbut — graphic artist, creator of Ukrainian state symbols and the first Ukrainian banknotes;

Oleksandr Archipenko — innovative sculptor who pioneered cubism in sculpture;

Ivan Boberskyi — educator and founder of the Ukrainian physical education system;

Ihor Yukhnovskyi — theoretical physicist and statesman, author of the referendum idea that confirmed Ukraine's independence;

Olena Kurylo — linguist, co-creator of the norms of modern Ukrainian language and scientific terminology;

Sofiia Rusova — educator and public figure who advocated for children's right to be educated in Ukrainian;

Milena Rudnytska — journalist and public figure who drew the world's attention to the Holodomor;

Petro Mohyla — metropolitan, reformer of education and the church, founder of the Kyiv-Mohyla Collegium.

All users of the "Diia" app can participate in the survey without age restrictions.

To vote, open the app, go to the "Services" section — "Surveys", select one or both surveys, and cast a vote for one candidate in each category. You can only vote for one participant in each nomination. The results will be published after the voting ends.

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