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Is it necessary to provide the car during re-registration: explanation from the service center

07:54, 6 July 2026
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The legislation provides for certain cases when a vehicle inspection is required.
Is it necessary to provide the car during re-registration: explanation from the service center
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When buying, selling, or gifting a vehicle, citizens often ask: is it necessary to bring the car to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) service center for re-registration? According to the Main Service Center of the MIA, the answer in most cases is no.

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Currently, the vehicle re-registration procedure has become much simpler and more convenient for citizens, as the presence of the vehicle at the MIA service center is not required for most registration actions.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1388, expert examination of the vehicle is conducted at the owner's request. At the same time, it remains mandatory only for the first state registration of used vehicles imported from abroad.

"Therefore, during the re-registration of a vehicle due to a change of owner, conclusion of purchase-sale, gift, exchange agreements, or other common grounds, it is not necessary to provide the car to the MIA service center," the service center stated.

At the same time, the legislation provides for certain cases when a vehicle inspection is necessary. In particular, if there have been changes in the vehicle's construction, re-equipment, replacement of the body or other numbered components. In such cases, the vehicle is subject to appropriate checks in accordance with current legislation requirements.

How vehicle re-registration is carried out

To receive the service, the owner or authorized representative must contact any MIA service center regardless of their place of residence or registration.

During the service provision, the administrator checks the documents, performs necessary checks in state registers and information databases, and then issues a new vehicle registration certificate.

To re-register, you need to prepare:

  • an identity document;
  • taxpayer registration number;
  • a document confirming the legality of acquiring the vehicle;
  • vehicle registration certificate;
  • other documents depending on the specific grounds for re-registration.

"If the vehicle is transferred between individuals, the purchase-sale agreement can be concluded directly at the MIA service center. This service allows you to simultaneously draw up the agreement and immediately carry out the vehicle re-registration to the new owner.

We remind you that according to the legislation, vehicle owners are obliged to re-register their vehicles within 10 days after circumstances arise that require changes to be made to the registration documents," the service center added.

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