In Poltava region, a court punished a man for publishing locations of the Territorial Recruitment Centers

The accused systematically disseminated information about the locations of mobilization activities through a public chat in the Viber messenger.

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On June 11, the Semenivka District Court of Poltava region found a local resident guilty of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period. This was reported by the Poltava Regional Territorial Recruitment Center.

The court established that under martial law and general mobilization, the accused systematically disseminated information via a public chat in the Viber messenger about the locations of mobilization activities and the presence of joint mobile groups of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and law enforcement officers in the settlement of Semenivka and the village of Zaichenets in Kremenchuk district.

During the trial, a plea agreement was approved between the prosecutor and the accused. The accused fully admitted his guilt, sincerely repented, assisted in solving the criminal offense, and agreed to the agreed punishment. Additionally, according to the terms of the agreement, he transferred 10,000 UAH for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The court approved the agreement. By the court's verdict, the accused was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. At the same time, under Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he was released from serving the sentence with a probation period of one year with the imposition of legally prescribed obligations.

Furthermore, the court applied special confiscation of the VIVO V21 mobile phone used as an instrument in committing the criminal offense and transferred it to state ownership.

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