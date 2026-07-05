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In Odesa region, a man in a special registration status pulled out a grenade during a document check — two police officers were injured

14:11, 5 July 2026
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As a result of the grenade explosion, two police officers and the man himself were injured.
In Odesa region, a man in a special registration status pulled out a grenade during a document check — two police officers were injured
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On Sunday, July 5, in the Podilskyi district of Odesa region, two police officers were injured due to a grenade explosion. This was reported by the local police.

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It was preliminarily established that a patrol police response team stopped a moped rider for violating traffic rules.

"During the document check, law enforcement officers found out that the 52-year-old man is under special registration status. Subsequently, the man pulled out a grenade and began threatening to use it. A moment later, an explosion occurred," the statement says.

It is noted that as a result of the explosion, two police officers and the offender himself were injured.

An investigative-operational group of the territorial police unit is working at the scene. After establishing all the circumstances of the incident, the appropriate legal qualification will be given.

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