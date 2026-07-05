Europe must be involved in the diplomacy process to end the war — Zelensky after conversation with Macron

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia is doing everything to continue missile and drone strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had a conversation with the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

“Emmanuel clearly knows all the details of the current diplomatic prospects. And it is important that every step we take in negotiations, in putting pressure on Russia, in bringing peace closer, is done as prepared and coordinated as possible with key partners.

Our position is – Europe must be involved in the diplomacy process, and Europe's voice should matter. Of course, I informed about the situation on the battlefield, about the key threats,” he said.

Zelensky added that Russia is doing everything to continue missile and drone strikes on the territory of Ukraine, on cities and villages.

According to him, they also discussed the possibilities of Ukrainian counteraction, protection of lives, and the need for additional air defense systems.

“We very much hope for France’s support and strong decisions. Thank you!” he said.

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