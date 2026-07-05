Fatal accident in Mykolaiv region: police announced suspicion against the driver

The driver faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, on July 4, a road traffic accident occurred on the "Odesa – Melitopol – Novoazovsk" highway involving a Mercedes Sprinter passenger minibus, a Volvo truck, and a Nissan Murano.

As a result of the accident, the 49-year-old driver and 11 passengers of the minibus died. Six more people, including a 15-year-old girl, are currently under medical supervision in healthcare facilities.

Law enforcement officers established that the accident happened due to the creation of an emergency situation by the Nissan Murano driver, who was driving in the opposite lane relative to the minibus. Police located him and stopped him at the exit from Mykolaiv. The driver was a 45-year-old resident of another region.

Yesterday, police investigators detained the crossover driver under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

On July 5, investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of several people"). He faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

The court will soon decide on the preventive measure for the suspect.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.