In which cases can a foreigner be denied an extension of stay in Ukraine

Extension of stay in Ukraine is denied in certain cases.

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The Migration Service explained on what grounds a foreigner can be denied an extension of stay in Ukraine.

Extension of stay in Ukraine is denied in case of:

- lack of sufficient financial means to cover expenses related to the stay of a foreigner or stateless person in Ukraine, or appropriate guarantees from the host party;

- when there are reasonable grounds to believe that the foreigner or stateless person has other grounds and purposes of stay in Ukraine than those declared in the application;

- when the foreigner or stateless person has not submitted appropriate confirmation of grounds for further stay on the territory of Ukraine;

- when data obtained from relevant automated information and reference systems, registers of state authorities do not confirm the information provided by the foreigner or stateless person;

- in case of submission by the foreigner or stateless person of knowingly false information, forged or invalid documents;

- when facts of non-compliance by the foreigner or stateless person with a court decision or decisions of state authorities authorized to impose administrative penalties are revealed, or they have other property obligations to the state (including expenses related to expulsion or readmission), physical or legal persons, or there is an outstanding decision of an authorized state body on forced return, forced expulsion or entry ban to Ukraine;

- in case of necessity to ensure national security or public order;

- in case of necessity to protect health, rights and legitimate interests of citizens of Ukraine and other persons residing in Ukraine.

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