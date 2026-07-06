  1. In Ukraine

In which cases can a foreigner be denied an extension of stay in Ukraine

07:18, 6 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Extension of stay in Ukraine is denied in certain cases.
In which cases can a foreigner be denied an extension of stay in Ukraine
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Migration Service explained on what grounds a foreigner can be denied an extension of stay in Ukraine.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Extension of stay in Ukraine is denied in case of:

- lack of sufficient financial means to cover expenses related to the stay of a foreigner or stateless person in Ukraine, or appropriate guarantees from the host party;

- when there are reasonable grounds to believe that the foreigner or stateless person has other grounds and purposes of stay in Ukraine than those declared in the application;

- when the foreigner or stateless person has not submitted appropriate confirmation of grounds for further stay on the territory of Ukraine;

- when data obtained from relevant automated information and reference systems, registers of state authorities do not confirm the information provided by the foreigner or stateless person;

- in case of submission by the foreigner or stateless person of knowingly false information, forged or invalid documents;

- when facts of non-compliance by the foreigner or stateless person with a court decision or decisions of state authorities authorized to impose administrative penalties are revealed, or they have other property obligations to the state (including expenses related to expulsion or readmission), physical or legal persons, or there is an outstanding decision of an authorized state body on forced return, forced expulsion or entry ban to Ukraine;

- in case of necessity to ensure national security or public order;

- in case of necessity to protect health, rights and legitimate interests of citizens of Ukraine and other persons residing in Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Reservation will "expire" in September: a 38-day countdown has begun for enterprises to preserve the reservation of their employees

Officially, businesses have only 38 days to confirm new salaries.

Loan agreement is considered not concluded in the absence of the fact of money transfer — Supreme Court in a case about a debt of 30,000 USD

The court noted that in loan disputes the key issue is establishing the fact of money transfer, not just signing documents or having a receipt.

Do Territorial Recruitment Centers Have the Right to Stop Vehicles Outside Checkpoints: What the Law Says

Stopping vehicles by Territorial Recruitment Centers and police: where the limits of authority lie during martial law – this is allowed.

The Supreme Court explained why a bank cannot evict a family with a child from a mortgaged house

The Supreme Court confirmed that eviction from housing that has become collateral for a loan is possible only if it is proven that it was purchased with loan funds.

Territorial Recruitment Centres Got More Time: How Courts Calculate Penalty Periods for Lack of Military Medical Commission in the 'Limited Fitness' Category

Can the TRC impose a fine six months after the violation was discovered?

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]