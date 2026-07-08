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The Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers are changing identification rules before exams – candidates will be photographed

07:36, 8 July 2026
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The new requirements apply to individuals who do not have a digitized facial image in the Unified State Register of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers are changing identification rules before exams – candidates will be photographed
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The Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers are introducing a new procedure for identifying driver candidates before taking theoretical and practical exams. This was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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According to the changes stipulated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs order No. 515, if a digitized facial image of the candidate is missing in the Unified State Register of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the administrator will take a photograph before the exam and enter it into the register.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explains that such changes are necessary for proper identification of driver candidates and to increase the transparency of the exam process.

How the identity check will be conducted

During the theoretical exam, the monitors used by candidates will utilize built-in technical means for periodic photographing.

The obtained images will be automatically compared with the digitized facial image contained in the Unified State Register of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Is it necessary to come separately for photographing

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that it is not necessary to visit the service center separately to create a photograph.

If there is no digitized facial image in the Unified State Register of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it will be created directly before the start of the theoretical or practical exam.

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