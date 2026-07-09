Cyclists face fines up to 850 UAH: for which traffic violations they are punished and what changes are being prepared

How cyclists are punished for traffic rules violations in Ukraine, in which cases fines up to 850 UAH or community service are threatened, and what changes are proposed to be introduced.

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The traffic rules of Ukraine apply not only to car drivers but also to cyclists. They must comply with the requirements of road signs, traffic lights, road markings, and traffic controllers, as well as follow the rules for crossing intersections, pedestrian crossings, and safety requirements.

The main rules for cyclists are defined in section 6 of the Traffic Rules of Ukraine. In particular, cyclists must use bike lanes, and if none are available — ride along the right edge of the roadway in a single file. When riding at night or in conditions of poor visibility, the bicycle must be equipped with reflectors and have a turned-on lantern or headlight.

Cycling on the road is allowed for persons who have reached the age of 14.

What fine threatens a cyclist for traffic violations

The responsibility of cyclists is established by Article 127 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

For a regular violation of the Traffic Rules by a person operating a bicycle, a fine of 20 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens is provided, which currently amounts to 340 UAH.

Such violations may include:

passing a red traffic light;

riding against the flow of traffic;

violating intersection crossing rules;

failure to comply with road signs;

riding without necessary lighting devices at night;

other traffic rule violations.

Responsibility for cycling under the influence

If a cyclist is under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicants, the responsibility is much stricter.

Part three of Article 127 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses provides for a fine of 40 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, i.e., 680 UAH.

Unlike car drivers, Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses does not apply to cyclists, as a bicycle is not a mechanical vehicle.

If the violation caused an emergency situation

Stricter responsibility is provided if the cyclist's traffic violation created an emergency situation.

In this case, according to part four of Article 127 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, a fine of 50 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (850 UAH) or community service from 20 to 40 hours is provided.

An emergency situation is considered a situation where other road users were forced to sharply change speed, direction of movement, or apply emergency braking to avoid an accident.

If an accident occurred

If, as a result of the cyclist's violation, vehicles or other property were damaged, the cyclist may bear not only administrative but also civil liability.

The injured party has the right to go to court demanding compensation for material and, if grounds exist, moral damages in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

If the accident caused serious bodily injuries or death, the issue of liability may be considered under the Criminal Code of Ukraine depending on the specific circumstances of the case.

The traffic rules also establish a number of direct prohibitions for cyclists. In particular, they are not allowed to ride a bicycle with faulty brakes or a sound signal, and at night or in poor visibility conditions — without a turned-on lantern and reflectors. Additionally, cyclists are prohibited from riding on highways and roads for cars if a bike lane is provided nearby.

Riding on sidewalks and pedestrian paths is also prohibited, except for children under seven years old riding children's bicycles accompanied by adults. Separately, the traffic rules prohibit cyclists from holding onto another vehicle while moving.

Kyiv calls to expand the network of bike lanes

In the capital, it is proposed to expand the network of separated bike lanes and create continuous bike routes to ensure safe movement around the city. A corresponding petition has been registered on the Kyiv City Council website.

The author of the appeal emphasizes that Kyiv's existing cycling infrastructure remains fragmented, forcing cyclists to often ride on roadways with heavy traffic. Another problem, in his opinion, is illegal parking of cars on bike lanes, creating additional risks for road safety.

The petition 14360 also proposes to ensure continuous bike connections between residential areas and the city center, strengthen control over parking on bike lanes, and provide for the construction of separated bike lanes during major repairs of city streets.

What may change for cyclists

Recall that the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that the Verkhovna Rada registered bill No. 15283, which provides for a significant increase in responsibility for traffic violations by users of electric scooters, unicycles, hoverboards, and other light personal electric transport. The document aims to regulate an issue that has long remained unresolved at the legislative level.

In addition, the bill proposes to revise administrative responsibility not only for users of such transport but also for pedestrians, cyclists, persons driving horse-drawn vehicles, and animal herders.

In particular, it is proposed to increase some fines: from 3 to 20, from 5 to 30, from 8 to 15, and from 10 to 30 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens depending on the type of offense.

The authors of the legislative initiative believe that its adoption will clearly define mechanisms for holding users of light electric transport accountable, increase road safety levels, and eliminate gaps in administrative legislation that currently complicate responses to certain violations.

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