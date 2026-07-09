The High Anti-Corruption Court announced the verdict for former judge of the Kyiv Administrative Court of Appeal Ihor Petryk, who was caught taking a $5,000 bribe

The former judge was found guilty of receiving an unlawful benefit and sentenced to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court announced the verdict for Ihor Petryk, former judge of the Kyiv Administrative Court of Appeal.

He was caught receiving a $5,000 bribe for issuing an appellate court decision in a case filed by and in the interest of a business entity.

The funds were seized during a personal search of the judge and a search of his official office at the Kyiv Administrative Court of Appeal premises.

The court found the defendant guilty of committing a crime under part 3 of article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The former judge was sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment, with deprivation of the right to hold positions in government bodies for three years, along with confiscation of all property owned by him.

The court's verdict will take legal effect thirty days after the announcement unless appealed.

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