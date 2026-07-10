Contract or Mobilization – Main Differences and Advantages

Contract soldiers can independently choose their unit, while mobilized personnel are assigned to military units based on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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During martial law, Ukrainians can join the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two main ways — through mobilization or by signing a contract. The Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center explained the key differences between these service formats, as well as their common features.

Contract: unit choice and fixed service term

The Territorial Recruitment Center notes that contract service allows one to independently choose a unit and position according to their skills, interests, and professional aspirations. Moreover, a contract can be signed without visiting the territorial recruitment center.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense has introduced new types of contracts with clearly defined service terms — from 10 to 24 months. Specifically, infantry-assault, combat, and basic contracts are available. For servicemen discharged during martial law, there is an option to sign a six-month contract.

Additionally, starting in 2025, the "Contract 18–24" program allows citizens aged 18 to 25 who are not subject to mobilization to join the Armed Forces. Separate contracts are also available for individuals aged 60 and over, foreigners, and stateless persons.

To sign a contract, a candidate must be medically fit for military service, have a sufficient level of physical fitness (if necessary), psychological resilience to stressful situations, and basic general education.

Mobilization: service where the greatest need is

In case of mobilization, after training, servicemen are assigned to those military units that require reinforcement.

Mobilized personnel serve until the end of martial law according to the decree of the President of Ukraine or may be discharged to the reserve on individual grounds, including health or family circumstances.

A contract can be signed during service

The Territorial Recruitment Center emphasizes that servicemen called up by mobilization can switch to contract service at any stage if they meet the established requirements.

To do this, it is necessary to submit a report, undergo the appropriate formalities, and continue service in the same military unit under contract terms with the corresponding package of guarantees.

Rights of contract soldiers and mobilized personnel

The Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center notes that regardless of the method of joining the military, servicemen have equal rights and obligations.

Both contract soldiers and mobilized personnel receive monetary, material, and food supplies, undergo training, participate in combat operations, receive military ranks, can be appointed to command positions, and after obtaining the status of combatants enjoy the same benefits.

Advantages of contract service

Among the additional advantages of contract service, the Territorial Recruitment Center mentions one-time payments upon signing the first contract, the opportunity to receive a preferential "yeOselya" loan at 3%, and for servicemen who completed the "Contract 18–24" — a loan at 0%.

Contract soldiers can also expect housing rent compensation, financial assistance when relocating, and the opportunity to plan and build a military career.

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