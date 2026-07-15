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Thousands of IDP Families Will Be Denied Child Benefits: How the Rules for Receiving Assistance Have Changed

19:46, 15 July 2026
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The criteria for renewing payments take into account the displacement history of the entire family, not just an individual child within it.
Thousands of IDP Families Will Be Denied Child Benefits: How the Rules for Receiving Assistance Have Changed
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Families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who received IDP status in 2014 but have not been displaced again since the full-scale invasion began may be denied child benefit appointments.

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According to Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 390, dated 18 March 2026, the renewal of living allowance payments for children who previously received assistance, or lost the right to it, is only possible if certain requirements are met simultaneously.

Specifically, the family must have either been displaced, or re-displaced, since 1 January 2022, from combat zones or territories temporarily occupied by Russia, or have housing that was destroyed or damaged to an uninhabitable condition. Additionally, the average monthly income per person must not exceed four subsistence minimums for incapacitated persons — 10,380 hryvnias in 2026.

The resolution also defines specific conditions for children based on their age:

  • For children under six years old, as well as those aged seven to eight with special educational needs, assistance is granted regardless of the status of the settlement of residence or the form of education.

  • For children aged six to eighteen years, payments are granted only if the family actually resides in areas of active or potential combat without a defined end date, or the child lives in a relatively safe settlement and studies in-person or in a mixed form at their place of residence.

The resolution emphasises that when making a decision, the displacement history of the entire family is taken into account, not just an individual child. Therefore, the birth of a child after 2022 and the possession of an IDP certificate by the child alone are not grounds for granting assistance if the family has not been displaced again after 24 February 2022.

As previously reported by «Judicial-Legal Newspaper», in July, internally displaced persons will continue to receive state living assistance in previously established amounts. However, certain categories of displaced persons must update their data in a timely manner, otherwise payments may be suspended.

According to Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 709, funds are paid in two stages — by the 15th and by the 28th of each month. The actual date of crediting depends on the operation of the bank and the State Treasury Service.

The amount of assistance has not changed: adults receive 2,000 UAH per month; children and persons with disabilities receive 3,000 UAH. Payments are assigned to vulnerable categories of internally displaced persons for up to 30 months from the moment of the first assistance registration.

 

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