Head of Mykolaiv Regional Medical Social Expert Commission Concealed Property Worth Over UAH 2.7 Million — Case Reaches Court

The basis for the guilty verdict was the materials of a full declaration check for 2023 conducted by the NACP.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Pervomaisk City District Court found the head of the Pervomaisk interdistrict Medical-Social Expert Commission (MSEC) of Mykolaiv region guilty of false declaration and handed down a sentence.

According to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), the official was fined 68,000 hryvnias. The court also disqualified her for three years from holding positions involving organisational, administrative, and economic functions in healthcare institutions and expert teams.

The conviction was based on a comprehensive declaration check for 2023, conducted by the NACP.

The NACP's investigation revealed that the official had submitted false information totalling over 2.7 million UAH. Specifically, she failed to declare her husband's assets and income.

These undeclared assets include a residential house measuring 83.6 sq. m, where the official resided with her family, the land plot associated with this house, and an apartment of 57.7 sq. m in Pervomaisk. The combined value of this real estate exceeds 1.5 million UAH.

Additionally, the declaration omitted Hyundai and ZAZ cars, and a TARZ trailer, with a total value exceeding 230,000 hryvnias, along with income amounting to more than 980,000 hryvnias.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the NACP completed 354 full declaration checks, selected using a risk-oriented approach, between January and May 2026. Violations were identified in 351 of these declarations, with the total value of detected violations exceeding 1.7 billion UAH.

The NACP further reported that 213 declarations showed evidence of false information amounting to over 1.664 billion UAH. Another five declarations indicated signs of unjustified assets exceeding 23 million UAH, and six revealed signs of illegal enrichment exceeding 87 million UAH. Over the five-month period, the effectiveness of full checks, based on the number of completed checks with an approved result, stood at 63%.