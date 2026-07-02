  1. Video
  2. / In Ukraine

Admission to vocational schools has started: how to enroll without the NMT and which documents need to be submitted by September 1

13:19, 2 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Applicants do not need to take the NMT, and documents can be submitted in person or online by September 1.
Admission to vocational schools has started: how to enroll without the NMT and which documents need to be submitted by September 1
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From July 1, the submission of applications for admission to vocational education institutions has started in Ukraine. Applicants can submit documents for training funded by the state or regional order, as well as under a contract.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Graduates of grades 9 and 11, as well as adults planning to acquire a new profession, can apply. Taking the National Multisubject Test (NMT) is not required for admission to vocational education institutions.

The Ministry of Education and Science notes that today the labor market needs electricians, welders, builders, locksmiths, machine operators, cooks, and other qualified specialists. Vocational education provides the opportunity to gain practical skills, start a career faster, achieve financial independence, or start your own business.

Admission conditions, the list of required documents, deadlines for submission and enrollment are determined independently by each vocational education institution. As a rule, applicants need to pass an interview or entrance exams.

You can choose a profession and an educational institution on the "Professional College" platform, which collects information about educational institutions from all over Ukraine. The catalog allows filtering colleges by region, viewing the list of professions, and finding contact details of the admissions committee.

Applications must be submitted by September 1. This can be done in person at the educational institution or online through the electronic cabinet on the Unified State Electronic Database on Education website.

Usually, the following are required for admission:

  • application;
  • education document and its supplement;
  • medical certificate;
  • photographs;
  • copy of an identity document;
  • documents confirming the right to benefits (if available);
  • for those liable for military service — a copy of the military registration document: military ID, temporary military service certificate, or certificate of registration at the draft office.

The duration of study at a vocational college ranges from six months to three years depending on the chosen profession, the applicant's education level, and previous qualifications. Students can receive a scholarship starting from 1250 UAH and, if needed, live in a dormitory.

As noted by the Ministry of Education and Science, there is currently especially high demand for specialists in energy, railway transport, robotics, and instrument engineering. For certain technical specialties, there are more than ten vacancies per specialist, providing graduates with broad employment opportunities immediately after completing their studies.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers Cannot Ignore the Law on Military Duty: The Supreme Court Explained When the Status "Removed" Actually Means "Excluded" from the Register

Errors in old military ID cards have become a problem in the digital age: after data was entered into the "Oberig" register, many Ukrainians who were excluded from the register unexpectedly received the status of military liable.

The High Council of Justice announced a break in the consideration of Kateryna Sikora's candidacy to the High Anti-Corruption Court's Appeals Chamber after questions about property declaration

The High Council of Justice reviewed Kateryna Sikora's candidacy to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and announced a break.

Last chance to keep booking until August 10: businesses have only one month to confirm salaries

By August 10, critically important enterprises must submit confirming documents, otherwise from September 1 their employees may lose deferments - new proposals from the Ministry of Economy.

The High Council of Justice Supported the Appointment of Ihor Chaikin to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court: Interview Details and Controversial Issues

The High Council of Justice supported the appointment of Ihor Chaikin to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and will submit a recommendation to the President.

Consideration of the appointment of judge Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC put on hold

The High Council of Justice considered the issue of appointing Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and announced a break for further study of the materials.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]