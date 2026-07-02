Admission to vocational schools has started: how to enroll without the NMT and which documents need to be submitted by September 1

Applicants do not need to take the NMT, and documents can be submitted in person or online by September 1.

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From July 1, the submission of applications for admission to vocational education institutions has started in Ukraine. Applicants can submit documents for training funded by the state or regional order, as well as under a contract.

Graduates of grades 9 and 11, as well as adults planning to acquire a new profession, can apply. Taking the National Multisubject Test (NMT) is not required for admission to vocational education institutions.

The Ministry of Education and Science notes that today the labor market needs electricians, welders, builders, locksmiths, machine operators, cooks, and other qualified specialists. Vocational education provides the opportunity to gain practical skills, start a career faster, achieve financial independence, or start your own business.

Admission conditions, the list of required documents, deadlines for submission and enrollment are determined independently by each vocational education institution. As a rule, applicants need to pass an interview or entrance exams.

You can choose a profession and an educational institution on the "Professional College" platform, which collects information about educational institutions from all over Ukraine. The catalog allows filtering colleges by region, viewing the list of professions, and finding contact details of the admissions committee.

Applications must be submitted by September 1. This can be done in person at the educational institution or online through the electronic cabinet on the Unified State Electronic Database on Education website.

Usually, the following are required for admission:

application;

education document and its supplement;

medical certificate;

photographs;

copy of an identity document;

documents confirming the right to benefits (if available);

for those liable for military service — a copy of the military registration document: military ID, temporary military service certificate, or certificate of registration at the draft office.

The duration of study at a vocational college ranges from six months to three years depending on the chosen profession, the applicant's education level, and previous qualifications. Students can receive a scholarship starting from 1250 UAH and, if needed, live in a dormitory.

As noted by the Ministry of Education and Science, there is currently especially high demand for specialists in energy, railway transport, robotics, and instrument engineering. For certain technical specialties, there are more than ten vacancies per specialist, providing graduates with broad employment opportunities immediately after completing their studies.

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