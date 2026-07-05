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Cologne Cathedral Introduced Paid Entry: How Much It Now Costs to Visit One of Germany's Main Attractions

14:29, 5 July 2026
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Since July, most tourists must pay 12 euros for entry, and the funds received will be directed towards the maintenance and security of the cathedral.
Cologne Cathedral Introduced Paid Entry: How Much It Now Costs to Visit One of Germany's Main Attractions
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One of Germany's most famous churches — Cologne Cathedral — has introduced paid entry for most visitors since July. The ticket price is 12 euros, and the funds received are planned to be used, among other things, to cover the increasing costs of protecting the monument. Spiegel reports.

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Cologne Cathedral is one of Germany's most renowned churches, a national monument, a pilgrimage site, and a notable example of Gothic architecture. Since 1996, it has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as an object of exceptional cultural value.

From now on, most visitors must pay 12 euros for the opportunity to view the interior of the cathedral. The cathedral chapter explained that the introduction of paid entry is partly related to increased costs for the protection of the historic monument.

At the same time, the new rules provide for several exceptions.

It is possible to visit the cathedral for free on certain days of the year, including:

  • from January 6 (Epiphany) until the following Sunday;
  • May 1 — Labor Day;
  • October 3 — German Unity Day;
  • during the pilgrimage on Epiphany at the end of September.

Free entry is also preserved for believers through the north entrance. This applies to those attending services, prayers, as well as members of the Central Association for the Construction of the Cathedral. However, only part of the cathedral's premises is accessible to them.

Tourists who have purchased a ticket enter the cathedral through the west entrance and can view its entire interior.

Additionally, children under 13 years old and people with severe disabilities are exempt from payment.

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