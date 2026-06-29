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Introduction of the Order of Europe: What the Bill Provides

14:14, 29 June 2026
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The document will provide the opportunity to honor citizens of Ukraine and foreigners for outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the EU.
Introduction of the Order of Europe: What the Bill Provides
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A draft law No. 15359 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada to amend Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine".

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The document states that according to the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine," state awards of Ukraine are the highest form of recognition of citizens for outstanding merits in the development of the economy, science, culture, social sphere, defense of the Fatherland, protection of constitutional rights and freedoms of the individual, state building, and public activity, as well as for other merits to Ukraine (Article 1).

The purpose of the draft law is to establish the Order of Europe to honor citizens of Ukraine and foreigners for outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union, significant contribution to assisting Ukraine in strengthening resilience in defending its independence and the security of all Europe, strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples.

The explanatory note states that the draft law proposes amendments to Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine" by establishing the Order of Europe to honor individuals for outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union, significant contribution to assisting Ukraine in strengthening resilience in defending its independence and the security of all Europe, strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples.

"The adoption of the draft law will provide the opportunity to honor citizens of Ukraine and foreigners for outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union, significant contribution to assisting Ukraine in strengthening resilience in defending its independence and the security of all Europe, strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples," the document added.

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