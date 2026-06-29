June 29 – Today's Holiday and Main Events

On June 29, International Tropics Day is celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide.

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On Monday, June 29, a number of holidays are celebrated in Ukraine and around the world. Several important events also happened on this day in the past.

June 29 is celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide as International Fisherman's Day. The holiday appeared as a way to honor the work of fishermen, who ensure food security, work in difficult weather conditions, and are often associated with risk and hard physical labor. The holiday has more of a folk and professional character rather than an official state status, but it is popular in many countries, especially where fishing is an important part of the economy and culture.

Also, June 29 is International Tropics Day. This international date was established by the United Nations. Its goal is to draw attention to the importance of the Earth's tropical regions, which cover about 40% of the planet's surface and are home to most of the world's biodiversity.

Additionally, June 29 is International Industrial Design Day. It was initiated by the World Design Organization to emphasize the role of industrial design in the modern world. Industrial design covers the creation of everything from household appliances and furniture to cars and digital devices.

June 29 is also celebrated as International Mud Day. The idea of the holiday is simple and somewhat symbolic: to reconnect children and adults with nature. This holiday does not have an official international status but has become popular as a fun tradition that combines ecology, freedom of play, and contact with the natural environment.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On June 29, believers celebrate the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Supreme Apostles Peter and Paul. Apostle Peter was a fisherman. Originally his name was Simon, and the name Peter (meaning "rock") was given to him by Christ. He became a symbol of strong faith and is considered the first bishop of Rome. According to tradition, he died a martyr's death—crucified upside down. Apostle Paul initially persecuted Christians and was named Saul. After a spiritual conversion, he became a zealous preacher of the Gospel among the Gentiles and wrote many epistles included in the New Testament. He also died as a martyr in Rome.

Calendar of Important Events on June 29

1174 – The settlement Ltava is first mentioned in the Hypatian Chronicle, the ancient name of modern Poltava;

1236 – Crusader military formations achieve victory and capture one of the main centers of Muslim Spain – the city of Cordoba;

1575 – During the Battle of Nagashino, the troops of the Japanese commander Oda Nobunaga, armed with arquebuses, deal a devastating defeat to the famous cavalry of the Takeda clan;

1579 – Spanish troops carry out a brutal punitive action against the peaceful population of the Dutch city of Maastricht, causing mass casualties among the local residents;

1613 – In London, the capital of England, the legendary Globe Theatre burns down completely due to a fire during a theatrical performance of William Shakespeare's play "Henry VIII";

1644 – During the Battle of Cropredy Bridge, the monarchist royalist army led by King Charles I wins a victory over the army of the English parliamentarians;

1659 – Ukrainian troops under the command of Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky deliver a crushing defeat to the Moscow forces led by Prince Alexei Trubetskoy in the Battle of Konotop;

1945 – Transcarpathia, which was previously part of Czechoslovakia, is officially incorporated into the Ukrainian SSR;

1949 – The first apartheid law comes into effect in the Republic of South Africa – a document that legally prohibits interracial marriages.

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