Heat threatens the energy system: citizens are urged to charge power banks

Electricity consumption is increasing in Ukraine due to hot weather.

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Due to rising temperatures, Ukraine's energy system will operate under very stressful conditions in the coming days. This was warned by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko.

According to him, in Kyiv, every additional +3°C adds about 100 MW of load to the system. Besides household air conditioners, a significant deficit is created by cooling systems of offices, shopping centers, and enterprises.

At the same time, Kovalenko says that the heat is a serious test for equipment that has been repeatedly attacked by Russians during the last four years of war.

“After the winter attacks, energy workers managed to stabilize the system and restore a significant part of the damaged equipment. But now the active season of repairs and recovery is underway. Part of the infrastructure is under repair, part is working literally at the limit of its capabilities,” he noted.

The company’s CEO hopes that the heat period will pass without significant restrictions but urges people to keep their gadgets and power banks charged and to follow official energy sector announcements.

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