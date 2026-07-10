  1. Society
  2. / In Ukraine

July 10 – Today's Holiday and Main Events

09:23, 10 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
On July 10, the world celebrates the World Energy Independence Day.
July 10 – Today's Holiday and Main Events
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On July 10, the world celebrates World Energy Independence Day, Nephews and Nieces Day, Capybara Appreciation Day, and the Birthday of the Football Whistle.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Memorable Events on July 10

On this day in different years, the following events took place:

  • 1943 — British and US troops landed on the island of Sicily;
  • 1985 — French special services sank the ship Rainbow Warrior, owned by Greenpeace;
  • 1989 — a miners' strike began in Mezhdurechensk, which later spread to Donbas;
  • 1991 — at night, monuments to Stepan Bandera in the village of Staryi Uhryniv, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and Yevhen Konovalets in the village of Zashkiv, Lviv region, were blown up. Both monuments were erected in the homeland of OUN figures;
  • 1994 — Leonid Kuchma was elected President of Ukraine.

Church Holiday on July 10

The Orthodox Church on July 10 honors the memory of Venerable Anthony of the Caves — the founder of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

The saint was born in the territory of modern Ukraine. At a young age, he chose monastic life, traveled to Mount Athos, and after returning to Kyiv settled in a cave where he led an ascetic life. In his later years, the venerable devoted himself to building the Pechersk Monastery. Anthony died in 1073 at the age of 90.

According to tradition, for his humility and purity of life, the venerable received the gift of wonderworking. It is also believed that during prayer he was transported to Constantinople, where the Mother of God appeared to him, helping to complete the construction of the Assumption Church and announcing his imminent death.

After the death of Venerable Anthony, monasticism actively developed on Ukrainian lands.

Who Celebrates Name Days

On July 10, the Name Day is celebrated by: Anton, Georgiy, Danilo, Leontiy, Nestor, Oleksandr, Petro, and Stepan.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court obliged the bank to return 40,000 EUR to a woman whose deposit was terminated by fraudsters through “Privat24” while she was abroad

The mere use of “Privat24” and correct authorization of operations do not prove that they were initiated by the client.

Mortgage for IDPs with housing vouchers: The Rada may allow mortgaging housing purchased with state aid

The committee supported the mortgage bill for IDPs, but with remarks.

Is it necessary to pay the single tax on the amount earned due to a more favorable exchange rate

An individual entrepreneur sold currency at a higher price: will they have to pay the single tax on the difference – the position of the State Tax Service.

From Salaries to Courts: Where Ukrainians Most Often Encounter Gender Discrimination

Gender mainstreaming on the path to the EU: every state decision must take into account the principle of gender equality.

The myth of “zero microloans” during the war: which charges are legal, and is it possible not to pay interest and fines

Martial law does not exempt from loan repayment but significantly limits creditors' rights.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]