July 10 – Today's Holiday and Main Events

On July 10, the world celebrates the World Energy Independence Day.

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On July 10, the world celebrates World Energy Independence Day, Nephews and Nieces Day, Capybara Appreciation Day, and the Birthday of the Football Whistle.

Memorable Events on July 10

On this day in different years, the following events took place:

1943 — British and US troops landed on the island of Sicily;

1985 — French special services sank the ship Rainbow Warrior, owned by Greenpeace;

1989 — a miners' strike began in Mezhdurechensk, which later spread to Donbas;

1991 — at night, monuments to Stepan Bandera in the village of Staryi Uhryniv, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and Yevhen Konovalets in the village of Zashkiv, Lviv region, were blown up. Both monuments were erected in the homeland of OUN figures;

1994 — Leonid Kuchma was elected President of Ukraine.

Church Holiday on July 10

The Orthodox Church on July 10 honors the memory of Venerable Anthony of the Caves — the founder of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

The saint was born in the territory of modern Ukraine. At a young age, he chose monastic life, traveled to Mount Athos, and after returning to Kyiv settled in a cave where he led an ascetic life. In his later years, the venerable devoted himself to building the Pechersk Monastery. Anthony died in 1073 at the age of 90.

According to tradition, for his humility and purity of life, the venerable received the gift of wonderworking. It is also believed that during prayer he was transported to Constantinople, where the Mother of God appeared to him, helping to complete the construction of the Assumption Church and announcing his imminent death.

After the death of Venerable Anthony, monasticism actively developed on Ukrainian lands.

Who Celebrates Name Days

On July 10, the Name Day is celebrated by: Anton, Georgiy, Danilo, Leontiy, Nestor, Oleksandr, Petro, and Stepan.

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