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The state will stop paying assistance if the child's father starts paying alimony: what recipients of assistance should do

11:30, 10 July 2026
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After receiving alimony, the recipient of temporary state assistance must notify the Pension Fund of Ukraine about it.
The state will stop paying assistance if the child's father starts paying alimony: what recipients of assistance should do
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The Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) explained how recipients of temporary state assistance for a child should act if the father, who previously did not pay alimony, has made a payment.

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The PFU reminded that this circumstance must be reported to the Pension Fund of Ukraine within ten days. This obligation is provided for in paragraph 10 of the Procedure for appointing and paying temporary state assistance to children whose parents evade paying alimony, are unable to support the child, or whose place of residence is unknown, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 189 dated February 22, 2006.

Payment of temporary state assistance is suspended from the first day of the month following the month in which alimony was received from the child's father.

At the same time, the Pension Fund noted that if alimony payments stop again later, the recipient has the right to reapply to the PFU to resume state assistance payments.

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