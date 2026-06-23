Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

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Ordering an individual number plate for a car is not enough – it must also be received on time and properly registered. Otherwise, the car owner may lose both the number plate itself and the money paid for its production. At the same time, the legislation allows the finished order to be collected by an authorized representative. "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" examined who can act on behalf of the car owner, what documents are needed, and how not to lose number plates and money.

Who can collect an individual number plate instead of the owner

When submitting an application for the production of individual number plates, the applicant independently determines the method of receiving them. If self-pickup is chosen, the finished set is issued at the standardization department of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) in Kyiv. This procedure is provided for by MIA Order No. 174 dated March 11, 2016. However, the personal presence of the vehicle owner is not mandatory.

If a person cannot come to collect the number plates personally, another person acting on the basis of appropriate powers can receive them. For individuals, such a document is a notarized power of attorney. If the applicant is a legal entity, the representative must have a power of attorney issued on the official letterhead of the enterprise or organization. In addition, the representative must present an identity document and the taxpayer identification number.

What is an individual number plate and why it should not be confused with a state number plate

An individual number plate (INP) does not replace the usual state number plate of the vehicle. It is an additional element of vehicle personalization that the owner can order at their discretion. Such number plates may contain letters, numbers, or their combinations that have personal significance for the vehicle owner. However, the use of such plates is regulated by a separate procedure established by the MIA.

That is why the production, issuance, and further use of individual number plates are carried out according to special rules, and information about them is entered into state registers.

You can order an individual number plate online

Today, it is not mandatory to personally visit the MIA service center to order an individual number plate. The service can be used remotely through the Electronic Driver's Cabinet. The car owner can check the availability of the desired combination of characters, create an application, pay for the service, and choose the method of receiving the finished number plate.

To place an order, you need to log in to the Electronic Driver's Cabinet using an electronic signature, BankID, or Diia.Signature. After that, the system allows you to choose the inscription for the individual number plate, view the layout of the future product, and submit a manufacturing request.

The MIA service centers emphasize that the online service has significantly simplified the procedure for drivers, especially for those living far from Kyiv or unable to personally visit the service center.

What happens after receiving the number plates

Receiving a set of individual number plates does not automatically grant the right to use them on the vehicle. After issuing the number plates, the vehicle owner or their representative confirms receipt by signing the appropriate registration journal. Information about the issuance is also entered into the Unified State Vehicle Register. However, the procedure does not end there.

According to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1388, within ten days after receiving the INP, the vehicle owner must contact the MIA service center to re-register the vehicle. As a result, a new registration certificate is issued, and information about the individual number plate is entered into the "Special Marks" field. Only after this procedure does the individual number plate acquire legal status and can be used by the vehicle owner.

Can you use an individual number without re-registering the vehicle?

A common mistake among car owners is the belief that after receiving the manufactured number plate, it can be immediately installed on the vehicle. In fact, this is not the case.

Previously, the Main Service Center of the MIA emphasized that using an individual number plate without officially linking it to the vehicle is a violation of the established procedure. To legally use the INP, the re-registration procedure must be completed and the relevant data entered into the vehicle registration documents. Thus, the mere fact of receiving the number plate does not grant the right to use it on public roads.

Another important nuance: you cannot simply choose a code from another region

The MIA service centers also point out another common mistake among car owners. If the vehicle owner wants to order an individual number plate with a code from a different region than the one currently assigned to the vehicle, they must first complete the vehicle re-registration procedure.

Only after changing the registration data and receiving number plates with the corresponding regional code can an application for the production of an individual number plate be submitted. Misunderstanding this procedure often leads to additional visits to MIA service centers and delays in document processing.

What changes for drivers

In fact, the new clarification from the MIA Main Service Center does not introduce new rules but details the existing procedure for obtaining individual number plates. For car owners, this means that the inability to personally come to Kyiv is no longer an obstacle to receiving the manufactured set. With a properly executed power of attorney, the necessary actions can be performed by a representative. This is especially relevant for Ukrainians living in other regions, serving in the military, on business trips, or temporarily abroad.

At the same time, responsibility for the subsequent re-registration of the vehicle remains with the car owner. Receiving the number plate by a representative does not exempt from the need to contact the MIA service center and make changes to the registration documents within the established time frame.

When you can lose the ordered number plate

The MIA Main Service Center paid special attention to the deadlines for receiving the finished order. If the vehicle owner does not collect the manufactured set of individual number plates within one year from the date of payment, the order is canceled. After that, the number plates are subject to destruction. At the same time, the money paid for the production of the number plates and related services is not refunded.

In fact, this means that the owner risks losing not only the ordered individual number but also the money spent on its production.

Legal aspect: why a power of attorney is important

From the point of view of civil law, receiving individual number plates through a representative is one form of representation of a person's interests. That is why MIA service centers require documentary confirmation of the representative's authority. For individuals, such confirmation is a notarized power of attorney, which allows establishing the scope of granted powers and avoiding possible disputes regarding the transfer of property or documents.

For legal entities, the legislation provides a different procedure for confirming the representative's authority through a power of attorney issued on behalf of the enterprise. This mechanism is designed to protect both the vehicle owner and the state body issuing individual number plates.

At the same time, car owners should remember two important requirements. First, after receiving the individual number plate, the vehicle must be re-registered at the MIA service center within ten days. Second, delaying the receipt of the order may lead to its cancellation after one year without the right to a refund. Thus, the main change is not the introduction of new rules but a better understanding of the existing mechanism. For drivers, this is another reminder that even in matters of vehicle personalization, it is important to follow the procedures established by law to avoid unnecessary expenses and legal problems.

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