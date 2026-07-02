The High Anti-Corruption Court and the Appeals Chamber Will Receive 7 Judges: The High Council of Justice Approved the Submission to the President
16:34, 2 July 2026
The High Council of Justice submitted a proposal to appoint 2 judges to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and 5 judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court
The High Council of Justice decided to submit proposals to the President of Ukraine for the appointment of 7 judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court: 2 to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and 5 to the High Anti-Corruption Court, namely:
- Ihor Borysovych Chaikin – to the position of judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court;
- Nataliya Oleksiivna Doroshenko – to the position of judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court;
- Vitaliy Oleksiyovych Koryahin – to the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court;
- Vladyslav Oleksandrovych Kukhta – to the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court;
- Iryna Oleksandrivna Teslenko – to the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court;
- Oksana Petrivna Hutsal – to the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court;
- Oleksandr Yuriyovych Dudchenko – to the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
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