After a road accident, you will have to pay not only a fine: the court recovered over UAH 32,000 for the treatment of the victim

The Karlivka District Court of Poltava region satisfied the prosecutor's claim and obliged the person responsible for the accident to reimburse the state and local budgets over UAH 32,000 spent on the inpatient treatment of the victim.

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Not only criminal punishment but also the obligation to compensate the state for the victim's treatment costs can be the consequence of committing a crime. The issue of reimbursing funds spent on inpatient medical care for a person injured as a result of a criminal offense was considered by the Karlivka District Court of Poltava region.

On June 23, the court considered a civil case at the claim of the head of the Kremenchuk District Prosecutor's Office of Poltava region against a 50-year-old resident of the Horishni Plavni community regarding the reimbursement of expenses for the inpatient treatment of a victim of a criminal offense.

The prosecutor applied to the court in the interests of the state represented by the National Health Service of Ukraine and the local self-government body. The claim concerned the recovery from a person convicted of violating traffic safety rules and leaving the victim in danger of funds spent on the inpatient treatment of the victim.

As established by the court, the guilty verdict in the criminal proceedings has already come into legal force. After the road traffic accident, the victim was hospitalized for more than three weeks. Medical care was financed both from the state budget within the framework of the medical guarantees program and from the local budget.

During the consideration of the civil case, the court concluded that the expenses incurred for treatment are directly causally related to the criminal offense, and the defendant did not provide evidence of their voluntary reimbursement.

Referring to the provisions of the Civil Code of Ukraine, the court noted that a person who committed a criminal offense is obliged to compensate the healthcare institution for the victim's treatment costs. If the treatment was financed from the state or local budget, the corresponding funds are subject to recovery in favor of these budgets.

As a result of the case consideration, the court fully satisfied the claim and ordered the defendant to pay over UAH 32,000 for the victim's treatment. Of this amount, almost UAH 16,800 is to be credited to the State Budget of Ukraine, and over UAH 15,200 to the respective local budget. In addition, the court fee was recovered from the defendant, the Karlivka District Court reported.

The court emphasized that bringing a person to criminal responsibility does not exempt them from the property consequences of the committed offense. If as a result of the crime the state or territorial community incurred expenses for the victim's treatment, they have the right to demand reimbursement through civil proceedings.

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