People's Deputy of the V and VI convocations Oleksandr Ryabeka passed away

Oleksandr Ryabeka served as the head of the subcommittee on legislative support of anti-corruption policy and control over the observance of citizens' rights of the Committee on Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.

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On Sunday, June 21, Oleksandr Ryabeka, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the V and VI convocations, scientist, and human rights activist, passed away. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada.

In Parliament, he served as the head of the subcommittee on legislative support of anti-corruption policy and control over the observance of citizens' rights of the Committee on Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.

He was a participant in the liquidation of the consequences of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant accident.

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