Andriy Pavliv elected chairman of the Zhydachiv District Court of Lviv region

The judges' assembly elected the chairman of the Zhydachiv District Court of Lviv region.

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A judges' assembly was held at the Zhydachiv District Court of Lviv region, during which the issue of electing the court chairman to an administrative position was on the agenda.

On June 15, by secret ballot, the chairman of the court was elected as the judge of the Zhydachiv District Court of Lviv region – Andriy Ivanovych Pavliv.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," the chairman of a local court is elected by the judges of that court for a term of three years, but not longer than the term of office of the judge.

Recall that the chairman was elected of the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia region.

The chairman was also elected of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

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