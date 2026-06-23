  1. In Ukraine

Are new power outages threatening: Ukrenergo reported increased consumption and large-scale blackouts

10:52, 23 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In Ukraine, electricity consumption is rising due to the heat, while over 160 settlements have been left without power due to bad weather, and Russian shelling has caused new blackouts in several regions.
Are new power outages threatening: Ukrenergo reported increased consumption and large-scale blackouts
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Electricity consumption in Ukraine continues to rise due to the heat, while bad weather has left more than 160 settlements without power. 

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by NEC "Ukrenergo", as of the morning of June 23, the level of electricity consumption was 3.5% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason was the active use of air conditioners amid rising air temperatures across the entire territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the daily consumption maximum recorded on the evening of June 22 was 5.3% higher than the corresponding figure of the previous working day. "Ukrenergo" explains this by the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the working week and hot weather in most regions.

The company urged citizens, if possible, to shift the use of powerful electrical appliances to the daytime period — from 10:00 to 17:00, when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently.

At the same time, Russian forces continue to strike civilian energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of shelling, new blackouts were recorded by morning in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. Where the security situation allows, emergency restoration work is ongoing.

Energy workers are also eliminating the consequences of bad weather. Due to rain and strong gusts of wind, more than 160 settlements in the Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have been left without electricity supply. Repair crews are already working to restore damaged power lines.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Workers in frontline territories may be exempted from personal income tax: new tax guarantee proposed in the Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce tax guarantees for workers in frontline areas who operate in high-risk zones.

The High Council of Justice canceled the punishment of Lviv judge Yuriy Borislavskyi, who was accused of "delaying" drunk driving cases

The High Council of Justice canceled the disciplinary sanction of a Lviv judge who was mass closing drunk driving cases.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Frontline workers may be granted a new status with allowances and insurance protection — what is proposed in the Parliament

The bill establishes a separate status for individuals ensuring vital activities in combat zones.

Fake ruling to close a drunk driving case: The High Council of Justice defended Dnipro judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina

The High Council of Justice considered the report of judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina of the Chechelivskyi District Court of Dnipro about interference in her judicial activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]