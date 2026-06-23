Are new power outages threatening: Ukrenergo reported increased consumption and large-scale blackouts

In Ukraine, electricity consumption is rising due to the heat, while over 160 settlements have been left without power due to bad weather, and Russian shelling has caused new blackouts in several regions.

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Electricity consumption in Ukraine continues to rise due to the heat, while bad weather has left more than 160 settlements without power.

As reported by NEC "Ukrenergo", as of the morning of June 23, the level of electricity consumption was 3.5% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason was the active use of air conditioners amid rising air temperatures across the entire territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the daily consumption maximum recorded on the evening of June 22 was 5.3% higher than the corresponding figure of the previous working day. "Ukrenergo" explains this by the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the working week and hot weather in most regions.

The company urged citizens, if possible, to shift the use of powerful electrical appliances to the daytime period — from 10:00 to 17:00, when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently.

At the same time, Russian forces continue to strike civilian energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of shelling, new blackouts were recorded by morning in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. Where the security situation allows, emergency restoration work is ongoing.

Energy workers are also eliminating the consequences of bad weather. Due to rain and strong gusts of wind, more than 160 settlements in the Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have been left without electricity supply. Repair crews are already working to restore damaged power lines.

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