An outbreak of intestinal infection recorded at a children's rehabilitation center in Kyiv: children hospitalized

Three pupils were hospitalized.

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Three cases of acute intestinal infection have been registered among the pupils at the Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Center for Children in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

It is noted that all children fell ill on June 20 and were hospitalized in Kyiv's infectious diseases hospital. Rapid testing confirmed rotavirus infection in two patients.

Currently, specialists from the Kyiv City CDC are conducting an epidemiological investigation and implementing a set of anti-epidemic measures to eliminate this outbreak.

The Center reminded that rotavirus is one of the most common causes of acute intestinal infections in children. The disease is usually accompanied by fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and general weakness. Rapid dehydration of the body, especially in young children, poses a particular danger.

Medical professionals also emphasize that the most effective way to prevent severe rotavirus infection is vaccination. In Ukraine, this vaccination is recommended but is not currently included in the National Immunization Schedule.

To prevent acute intestinal infections, specialists advise regularly washing hands with soap, consuming only safe drinking water, thoroughly washing vegetables and fruits, following food storage rules, conducting wet cleaning, and promptly consulting a doctor if symptoms appear.

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