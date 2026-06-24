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Can parents be fined for a road traffic accident caused by a 14-year-old child on an electric scooter

22:54, 24 June 2026
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The father of the minor was held administratively liable.
Can parents be fined for a road traffic accident caused by a 14-year-old child on an electric scooter
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If minors aged 14 to 16 commit an administrative offense while riding an electric scooter, administrative responsibility is imposed on the parents.

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For example, in Vinnytsia region, a 14-year-old teenager caused an accident at a stadium, and the court applied part 3 of article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (CAO), which provides for parental responsibility.

What happened?

Law enforcement officers established that the minor committed an offense for which liability is provided by article 124 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Article 124 of the CAO is a provision of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses that provides liability for drivers for violations of traffic rules that caused damage to vehicles, cargo, roads, or other property.

Why was the parent, not the child, held responsible?

The reason lies in the age of the offender.

The law establishes special rules for persons aged 14 to 16.

According to part 3 of article 184 of the CAO, if a child commits an administrative offense provided by the Code, administrative responsibility is imposed on their parents.

That is, the fine is imposed not on the child but on one of the parents.

In this case, the court examined:

  • the protocol on the administrative offense;
  • the police officer's report;
  • the decision to close the criminal proceedings;

Based on this evidence, the court concluded that the 14-year-old teenager indeed committed the violation provided by article 124 of the CAO.

What decision did the court make?

Since the offense was committed by a 14-year-old teenager, the court applied part 3 of article 184 of the CAO.

The father of the minor was held administratively liable and fined.

Decision of the Zhmerinka City District Court of Vinnytsia region in case No. 130/3302/24.

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