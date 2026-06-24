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Former Ministry of Justice Official from Khmelnytskyi and a Relative of Tetiana Krupa Did Not Declare Over 19.5 Million UAH – SBI

15:22, 24 June 2026
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According to the SBI, the former official did not include information about an account in an Austrian bank and the funds on it amounting to over 19.5 million UAH in her declaration, and the origin of the assets is currently being investigated.
Former Ministry of Justice Official from Khmelnytskyi and a Relative of Tetiana Krupa Did Not Declare Over 19.5 Million UAH – SBI
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SBI officers have notified suspicion to the former head of the Central-Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (Khmelnytskyi), who is a relative of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetiana Krupa. She is accused of deliberately providing false information in the declaration.

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According to the SBI, in September 2022, the official opened a bank account in Austria and transferred over 540 thousand US dollars to it in two payments.

However, when submitting the annual declaration for 2023, she did not indicate either the existence of the foreign bank account or the funds held on it.

The SBI reports that the total amount of undeclared assets exceeds 19.5 million UAH.

Currently, investigators are verifying the origin of these funds as well as the possible involvement of the suspect in other offenses.

As of now, the woman no longer holds a position within the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine system.

The former official has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — deliberate submission by a declarant of knowingly false information if such data differs from the true information by an amount exceeding 2,500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons.

The article's sanction provides for punishment of up to two years imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall, Tetiana Krupa was detained in October 2024 on suspicion of illegal enrichment.

In her office, 100 thousand dollars were found, as well as forged medical documents, lists with names and fictitious diagnoses. Additionally, at the officials' homes, SBI officers found nearly 5 million 244 thousand US dollars, 300 thousand euros, over 5 million UAH, branded jewelry, and valuables.

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