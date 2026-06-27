Even turned-off appliances consume electricity: which devices increase electricity bills

TVs, routers, and even chargers can quietly increase electricity bills, even when you are not using them.

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Even if household appliances are not operating, they can continue to consume electricity. The reason is the standby mode, which powers displays, clocks, sensors, remote control signal receivers, and preserves settings. Because of this, devices remain powered around the clock, and over a year, such "invisible" consumption can significantly affect the amount on electricity bills.

Which appliances consume the most electricity

The largest share of home energy consumption is provided by electric stoves, boilers, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, and refrigerators. Depending on the model and operating mode, an electric stove can use about 4–8 kWh, a boiler — 2–3 kWh, an air conditioner — 2.2–3.37 kWh, a washing machine — 2–2.5 kWh, a microwave oven — 1.5–2 kWh, and a refrigerator — 0.3–0.6 kWh.

However, electricity consumption is not limited only to the active operation time of appliances. As explained by Prykarpattyaoblenergo, a significant amount of modern equipment continues to use electricity even after being turned off.

Which devices most often operate in standby mode

According to energy specialists, hidden consumption is most common for TVs, microwave ovens, air conditioners, washing machines, chargers, computers, monitors, routers, music centers, TV set-top boxes, and multimedia systems.

Experts recommend paying special attention to chargers. Each of them individually consumes little electricity, but if they remain constantly plugged in, together with dozens of other gadgets, they create a constant load.

Why old appliances cost more

The age of the equipment significantly affects electricity consumption. In particular, older model refrigerators use much more electricity than modern appliances with energy efficiency classes A+, A++, or A+++. Over the course of a year, this difference can noticeably impact the family budget.

During the summer period, one of the most energy-consuming household appliances remains the air conditioner. At the same time, modern inverter models of classes A++ and A+++ consume 30–50% less electricity than equipment of classes B or C.

Additionally, the technical condition of the equipment affects electricity costs. For example, dirty air conditioner filters force the system to work harder, leading to increased consumption.

How to reduce electricity bills

To save electricity, specialists advise unplugging appliances that are not used for a long time. Owners of two-zone meters are recommended to operate boilers, washing machines, and other energy-intensive appliances mainly at night when a lower tariff applies.

When purchasing new appliances, it is worth paying attention to their energy efficiency class. Although modern models may cost more, their lower electricity consumption allows compensating for the price difference.

Also, to reduce electricity costs, it is recommended to regularly clean air conditioner filters, monitor the condition of refrigerators, and not leave electronics unnecessarily in standby mode.

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