  1. In Ukraine

The Judicial and Legal Newspaper congratulates on the Constitution Day of Ukraine!

07:54, 28 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Constitution of Ukraine is the foundation of Ukrainian statehood and a key guideline in building a legal country.
The Judicial and Legal Newspaper congratulates on the Constitution Day of Ukraine!
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The editorial team of "The Judicial and Legal Newspaper" congratulates readers on the Constitution Day of Ukraine — one of the key state holidays, symbolizing the establishment of the legal foundations of Ukrainian statehood and the irrevocability of the European democratic choice.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

On June 28, 1996, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Constitution of Ukraine — a document that defined the architecture of state power, enshrined the principles of its functioning, and formed the basic guarantees of human and citizen rights and freedoms.

The Basic Law became the legal foundation of independent Ukraine, enshrining the principle of the rule of law, the separation of powers into legislative, executive, and judicial branches, as well as the system of local self-government. A special place in the Constitution is given to the individual, their life, dignity, freedoms, and security as the highest social value.

The Constitution defines the limits of state powers, guarantees the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and establishes a balance between the state and the citizen. Its provisions remain a fundamental guideline for the development of the legal system and the activities of all public authorities.

Constitution Day of Ukraine annually reminds us of the importance of law as the basis of the state system, of responsibility to society, and of the values on which a democratic state stands.

We wish peace, resilience, and steadfastness, faith in the power of law and justice, mutual respect between citizens and the state, as well as confidence in Ukraine’s future. May the principles enshrined in the Constitution always remain unshakable, and may its spirit inspire us to further achievements for the prosperity of the state!

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Retiree Demanded That Non-Payment of Indexed Pensions Be Recognized as a “Criminal Offense” and Sought UAH 24 Million: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Grand Chamber rejected the pensioner who demanded to recognize the non-payment of indexed pensions as a 'criminal offense'.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position regarding Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Reform of Medical and Social Expert Commission: Expert Teams Establish Disability for Only One Year for Irreversible Health Conditions

The Ministry of Health assures that the OPFO system operates according to clear criteria, but patients face disregard of direct legal norms.

Can a landlord refuse to return a security deposit to a tenant because of a scratch on the furniture: what the court says

Renting housing often ends with conflicts over the security deposit, which landlords do not always agree to return.

After leaving temporarily occupied territories, pensions can be lost — without mandatory identification, payments will not be made

In 2026, the Pension Fund of Ukraine continues the mechanism of mandatory physical identification for certain categories of pension and insurance payment recipients.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]