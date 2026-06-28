The Judicial and Legal Newspaper congratulates on the Constitution Day of Ukraine!

The Constitution of Ukraine is the foundation of Ukrainian statehood and a key guideline in building a legal country.

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The editorial team of "The Judicial and Legal Newspaper" congratulates readers on the Constitution Day of Ukraine — one of the key state holidays, symbolizing the establishment of the legal foundations of Ukrainian statehood and the irrevocability of the European democratic choice.

On June 28, 1996, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Constitution of Ukraine — a document that defined the architecture of state power, enshrined the principles of its functioning, and formed the basic guarantees of human and citizen rights and freedoms.

The Basic Law became the legal foundation of independent Ukraine, enshrining the principle of the rule of law, the separation of powers into legislative, executive, and judicial branches, as well as the system of local self-government. A special place in the Constitution is given to the individual, their life, dignity, freedoms, and security as the highest social value.

The Constitution defines the limits of state powers, guarantees the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and establishes a balance between the state and the citizen. Its provisions remain a fundamental guideline for the development of the legal system and the activities of all public authorities.

Constitution Day of Ukraine annually reminds us of the importance of law as the basis of the state system, of responsibility to society, and of the values on which a democratic state stands.

We wish peace, resilience, and steadfastness, faith in the power of law and justice, mutual respect between citizens and the state, as well as confidence in Ukraine’s future. May the principles enshrined in the Constitution always remain unshakable, and may its spirit inspire us to further achievements for the prosperity of the state!

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