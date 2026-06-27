Those Responsible for Mobbing in the Civil Service Can Be Held Accountable: What the Law Provides

Employees who have experienced psychological pressure or bullying can file a complaint.

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Cases of psychological pressure, humiliation, or selective treatment at work can have not only ethical but also legal consequences. Ukrainian legislation provides mechanisms to protect employees, including civil servants, from mobbing (bullying), and also defines which authority is authorized to investigate such facts and what responsibility may arise for violators. "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reviewed the relevant explanations and explains how this procedure works.

How mobbing facts concerning civil servants are checked

On December 11, 2022, the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Prevention and Counteraction of Mobbing (Bullying)" dated November 16, 2022, No. 2759-IX came into force. It supplemented the Labor Code of Ukraine with a new Article 22, which establishes a prohibition on mobbing (bullying).

According to Article 22 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, persons who believe they have been subjected to mobbing (bullying) have the right to file a complaint with the central executive authority responsible for implementing state policy in the field of supervision and control over compliance with labor legislation and/or to the court.

Additionally, from October 1, 2025, the provisions of the Law of Ukraine No. 4352-IX dated April 15, 2025, "On Amendments to Part One of Article 16 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law'" regarding inspections related to mobbing (bullying) came into effect.

According to these amendments, during martial law, upon the application of an employee or a trade union, the central executive authority implementing state policy on supervision and control over compliance with labor legislation, as well as its territorial bodies, may conduct unscheduled state supervision (control) measures. Such inspections are carried out regarding legal entities regardless of ownership form, type of activity or business, as well as individuals employing hired labor, if they concern facts of mobbing (bullying).

Thus, the investigation of circumstances of possible mobbing belongs exclusively to the powers of the central executive authority that exercises state supervision and control over compliance with labor legislation and its territorial bodies.

What obligations civil servants have regarding the prevention of mobbing

The general rules of ethical conduct for civil servants and local government officials provide for the obligation of civil servants and local government officials to counteract mobbing (bullying).

In particular, they must take measures aimed at preventing and stopping mobbing, as well as assist in restoring rights violated as a result of such actions.

What responsibility is provided for violating ethical conduct rules

According to Article 65 of the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service" No. 889-VIII, violation of ethical conduct rules is one of the types of disciplinary offenses of a civil servant.

At the same time, Article 66 of this Law establishes that in case of violation of ethical conduct rules by a civil servant, the appointing authority or the head of the civil service may apply disciplinary sanctions in the form of a warning about incomplete official compliance.

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