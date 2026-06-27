You can be fined for washing a car near a river: a common driver mistake

The habit of saving money on car washes can cost you a fine.

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During the hot season, many drivers refuse car washes and wash their cars near their homes, at cottages, or close to rivers or lakes. At the same time, there are many myths around this issue. Some believe that the law completely prohibits washing a car anywhere outside a car wash, while others are sure that there is no liability for this. In reality, the truth lies in the middle. There is no general legislative ban on washing cars outside specially equipped car washes in Ukraine.

However, in some cases, such actions may violate local improvement rules or environmental protection legislation, which may lead to liability.

Is it allowed to wash a car near a residential building?

The legislation does not contain a provision that directly prohibits washing a car near an apartment or private house.

At the same time, this does not mean that it is allowed to do so anywhere.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Improvement of Settlements," local self-government bodies approve improvement rules that are mandatory to follow within the respective community.

In many settlements, the improvement rules prohibit washing vehicles in courtyards, on adjacent territories, sidewalks, streets, squares, and other public places if they are not designated for this purpose.

If a person violates such rules, liability may arise under Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

It provides for a fine:

for citizens — from 340 to 1360 UAH;

for officials and individual entrepreneurs — from 850 to 1700 UAH .

At the same time, it is important to understand that Article 152 of the Code of Administrative Offenses does not itself prohibit washing cars. It establishes liability specifically for violating improvement rules approved by local councils.

Is it allowed to wash a car near a private house?

If a car is washed on one's own land plot, there is also no general legislative prohibition.

However, even in this case, legal consequences may arise if:

public land is polluted;

wastewater flows onto the roadway;

soil or water bodies are contaminated;

local improvement rules are violated.

Each situation is assessed individually.

Is it allowed to wash a car near a river or lake?

The strictest restrictions apply to washing cars near water bodies.

According to Article 60 of the Land Code of Ukraine and Article 88 of the Water Code of Ukraine, coastal protective strips are established along rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other water bodies.

Their minimum width is:

25 meters — for small rivers, streams, and brooks;

50 meters — for medium rivers;

100 meters — for large rivers, reservoirs on them, and lakes.

These areas have a special usage regime and are intended to protect water bodies from pollution and littering.

What restrictions apply in coastal protective strips?

The usage regime of coastal protective strips is defined by Article 61 of the Land Code of Ukraine and Article 89 of the Water Code of Ukraine.

These provisions establish a list of restrictions on economic activities within coastal protective strips aimed at protecting water bodies.

The type of liability depends on the specific violation established and the legal norm under which it is qualified.

A prohibition not known to many drivers

A separate provision is contained in the Rules of Amateur Fishing, approved by the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine dated September 19, 2022, No. 700.

Clause 3.14 of these Rules prohibits washing vehicles and other machinery within fishery water bodies (or their parts) or within coastal protective strips.

This prohibition aims to prevent fuel and lubricants, automotive chemicals, detergents, and other substances that may negatively affect aquatic biological resources from entering water bodies.

At the same time, clause 3.14 of the Amateur Fishing Rules does not establish a separate fine. The type of legal liability depends on the specific circumstances of the case and the legal norm applied by the controlling authority during the qualification of the violation.

Why washing a car near a water body can be dangerous

When washing a car, the following can enter the water or soil:

fuel and lubricants;

motor oils;

automotive chemicals;

detergents;

heavy metals and other pollutants.

That is why environmental legislation establishes a special usage regime for coastal protective strips and other water protection areas.

What liability may arise

If a person violates the improvement rules of a settlement, Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses applies.

It provides for a fine:

for citizens — from 340 to 1360 UAH ;

; for officials and individual entrepreneurs — from 850 to 1700 UAH .

If a violation of environmental legislation, the usage regime of coastal protective strips, or other norms is established, liability will be determined depending on the specific circumstances of the case and the legal qualification of the violation.

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