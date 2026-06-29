The choice of the state architectural and construction control authority has started working on the Diia portal

Construction customers can independently choose in which authority to receive the administrative service – at the local DABC authority or at the State Architecture and Urban Planning Inspectorate.

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From now on, construction customers can independently choose who will review their documents — the local State Architectural and Building Control (SABC) authority or the State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning (SIAUP). This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

“The new feature is available when submitting documents regarding SS1 and SS2 consequence class objects through the Diia portal,” the ministry stated.

You can choose the authority when submitting:

- notifications about the start of preparatory works

- notifications about the start of construction works and changes to them

- declarations of readiness of the object for operation

- permits for construction works

- certificates of acceptance of the object into operation

How it works:

- open the “Land, construction, real estate” section in Diia

- select the required service

- fill out the application

- at the stage of choosing the state architectural and construction control authority, determine who will review the documents — the local SABC authority or the SIAUP.

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