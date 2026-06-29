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In Kyiv, electricity outage schedules are being prepared: they will be individual for each address

12:26, 29 June 2026
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An individual schedule will be created for each address.
In Kyiv, electricity outage schedules are being prepared: they will be individual for each address
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In the capital, schedules of possible electricity outages are being prepared. This was reported by DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks in response to users' questions in the comments.

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The company noted that the previously used division of consumers into groups is currently not being used.

Instead, an individual schedule will be created for each address. It will depend on the specific building and its technical capability to receive electricity supply from the network.

Thus, residents of neighboring buildings may have different possible outage schedules.

So far, there has been no official announcement about the introduction of schedules in Kyiv. Recently, Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko warned that due to rising temperatures, Ukraine's energy system will operate under very stressful conditions in the coming days.

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