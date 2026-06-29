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The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for using EU funds raised under the special loan for armament

12:59, 29 June 2026
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Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized that European funds will be directed not only to the import of weapons but also to the direct financing of contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for using EU funds raised under the special loan for armament
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Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko announced that the Government has approved the procedure for using European Union funds raised under the special loan to support Ukraine's defense-industrial capacity in 2026-2027.

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According to her, this will allow the funds raised from the EU to be directed towards the purchase of weapons, military equipment, and gear for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

“European funds will be directed not only to the import of weapons but also to the direct financing of contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers.

Purchases will be made, in particular, through international organizations according to their procedures, which will speed up the delivery of important components and finished armaments,” she said.

Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized that monitoring, control, audit, and reporting will be introduced in accordance with the requirements of the European Union, ensuring transparent and most effective use of the raised funds.

“The Ukraine Support Loan agreement was signed and ratified at the end of May. This is a European Union credit instrument amounting to up to €90 billion, planned for 2026-2027. Of this amount, €60 billion will be allocated for Ukraine's defense needs.

Already this year, €28.3 billion in defense support under the Ukraine Support Loan is expected,” she added.

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