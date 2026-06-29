In the case of MP Anna Skorokhod regarding $250,000 for National Security and Defense Council's sanctions, case materials have been opened

NABU detectives, on the prosecutor's instruction, have opened the case materials to the defense side for review.

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The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has completed the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings concerning Ukrainian Member of Parliament Anna Skorokhod.

Currently, NABU detectives, on the prosecutor's instruction, have opened the case materials to the defense side for review.

According to the investigation, the MP organized the activities of a criminal group and acted as a "guarantor" of agreements regarding the application of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine against a competing company.

The investigation established that the group members offered a business representative to resolve the issue of imposing sanctions against the competitor company for $250,000 USD. They assured that they had influence over officials of state authorities, including the NSDC, and could ensure the adoption of the relevant decision. According to law enforcement, the MP was supposed to be the "guarantor" of fulfilling these agreements.

According to SACPO information, after the transfer of the first part of the agreed amount — $125,000 USD, which was formalized as a loan, the business representative was assured that these funds would allegedly be received by NSDC officials. He was also shown a photo of the sanctions list app as confirmation of their actions.

At the same time, according to the investigation, the actual transfer of money to NSDC officials did not take place, and the decision to impose sanctions was never made.

The actions of the criminal group members have been qualified under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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