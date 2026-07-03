Lost cat or dog — you will be able to return it home within hours

If the animal is registered or has a microchip, its owner can be identified much faster.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Searching for lost pets can become significantly faster. After the launch of the new system, veterinarians and authorized institutions will be able to promptly identify the owner of a found animal if it is registered or has a microchip.

As "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" found out, this is exactly the mechanism provided by the experimental project to improve the identification and registration of pets, which the Cabinet of Ministers has already approved. The idea is that the new system will help return lost dogs and cats to their owners faster.

How the new system will help find the owner faster

One of the main advantages of the new system will be the ability to promptly return lost pets to their owners.

If a found animal has a microchip or is registered in the system, a veterinarian or authorized institution will be able to quickly identify its owner.

The explanation to the project states that thanks to the information from the lost animals registry, owners will be able to get their pets back within hours.

Why this will be possible

These capabilities will appear thanks to the experimental project to improve the mechanism of identification and registration of pets.

After registration, information about the animal, including data about the owner, vaccination, and veterinary documents, will be stored in a unified digital system. This will enable quick identification of the owner if the animal is found.

Is it mandatory to microchip the animal?

Microchipping is not a mandatory condition for registration.

At the same time, owners are recommended to microchip their pets, as a microchip significantly simplifies their search and return.

If the animal already has a microchip, it does not need to be implanted again — the veterinarian will just read the information and enter it into the system.

How the new system will work

Registration of pets will be voluntary and free of charge. Data can be entered into the system at state and private veterinary institutions that join the project.

At the first stage, the system will cover dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.