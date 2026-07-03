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VAT for small businesses put on hold: new deadlines will be determined depending on capabilities

13:32, 3 July 2026
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IMF meetings may be held by July 20.
VAT for small businesses put on hold: new deadlines will be determined depending on capabilities
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The government has submitted all necessary documents for the meeting of the International Monetary Fund Board of Directors, which is tentatively scheduled by July 20.

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As Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko reported during the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on July 3, Ukraine has already completed all necessary procedural steps to consider the issue of further funding from the IMF.

“All documents required for the meeting of the International Monetary Fund Board of Directors have been submitted. Currently, the option of holding the meeting by July 20 is being considered. Everything necessary from the government and the President has been done so that Ukraine receives the funds,” said Marchenko.

The minister separately emphasized the importance of the bill on international postal shipments, highlighting its significance both for cooperation with the IMF and for fulfilling the conditions of macro-financial assistance previously ratified by the parliament.

At the same time, Marchenko reported that the issue of taxation for small businesses, including entities that are currently not VAT payers, has been temporarily postponed. Further deadlines for its consideration will depend on the economic situation and security conditions, including the situation at the front.

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