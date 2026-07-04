Disability pension in July: what determines the amount of payments for groups I, II, and III

The disability pension in 2026 is granted to Ukrainians who have lost their ability to work due to illness or injury, and its amount depends on the disability group, insurance record, and other conditions defined by law.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukrainians who have completely or partially lost their ability to work due to illness, injury, or congenital health disorders can receive a monthly disability pension. Its amount is determined taking into account the established disability group, insurance record, and other conditions provided by law.

The Pension Fund reminds that the procedure for granting a disability pension is defined by the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance."

To be eligible for payments, several mandatory conditions must be met:

the presence of officially established disability confirmed by authorized medical bodies;

sufficient insurance record, the length of which depends on the person's age at the time the disability is established;

the loss of ability to work must be a consequence of a general illness, occupational or domestic injury, mutilation, or disability from childhood.

Documents for pension registration can be submitted regardless of when the disability was established — before starting work, during employment, or after reaching retirement age.

If the insurance record is insufficient

The insurance record is one of the main conditions for granting a disability pension. At the same time, the law provides a support mechanism for people who have not accumulated the required number of insurance years.

In such cases, instead of a pension, state social assistance for disability may be granted. It is arranged by social protection authorities, not the Pension Fund. This assistance aims to provide a minimum level of financial support to people who have lost their ability to work.

Legislation establishes a guaranteed minimum for pension payments for persons with disabilities.

The pension amount cannot be lower than the subsistence minimum for citizens who have lost their ability to work. In 2026, this figure is 2,595 hryvnias, which serves as the basis for determining the minimum pension amount.

What determines the pension amount

The amount of the disability pension is determined as a fraction of the old-age pension that a person could receive based on the corresponding insurance record.

Group I disability — provides the largest payment amount, as it is established in cases of complete loss of ability to work and usually requires constant third-party care.

Group II disability — the pension is granted in a smaller amount than for Group I persons but also depends on the insurance record and individual indicators.

Group III disability — the payment is calculated with the smallest coefficient since the person partially retains the ability to work. At the same time, if legislative requirements are met, its amount cannot be lower than the state-guaranteed minimum.

If a person has a sufficient insurance record, the pension is granted by the Pension Fund of Ukraine according to the established disability group. If the required record is lacking, the citizen can count on state social assistance paid by social protection authorities. To arrange payments, it is necessary to submit the relevant documents and confirm the fact of disability establishment in the manner prescribed by law.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.