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10 minutes in a car can cost a child their life – doctors pointed out the main mistake of parents

22:30, 5 July 2026
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The Public Health Center explained why children should not be left alone in a car and which symptoms indicate dangerous overheating.
10 minutes in a car can cost a child their life – doctors pointed out the main mistake of parents
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The Public Health Center of Ukraine urged not to leave small children alone in a car, especially in hot weather. Even if the car is parked in the shade, the windows are slightly open, or the air conditioner is on, the temperature inside the cabin rises quickly, which can lead to overheating or heat stroke, dangerous to life.

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The Public Health Center emphasized that leaving a small child in a car is dangerous at any time of the year, but the risks increase significantly in summer. Small children are more vulnerable to overheating and heat stroke than adults.

According to specialists, in just 10 minutes the temperature inside a closed car can rise by almost 10°C even with windows slightly open or the air conditioner on. The cause is the so-called "greenhouse effect," when there is no proper air circulation inside the cabin.

Signs of overheating in a child

The Public Health Center advises paying attention to the following symptoms:

  • body temperature over 38°C (but below 40°C);
  • skin sticky from sweat;
  • excessive sweating;
  • irritability;
  • weakness or dizziness;
  • intense thirst;
  • weak or absent appetite;
  • nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea;
  • headache;
  • abdominal or limb cramps.

Experts emphasize that a child with overheating must be cooled within 30 minutes, otherwise the condition may progress to a life-threatening heat stroke.

If the child's condition does not improve after half an hour, it is necessary to call an ambulance at 103 or 112.

Symptoms of heat stroke

The Public Health Center notes that heat stroke can cause serious damage to internal organs, including the brain, heart, and kidneys, and also pose a threat to life.

Main signs include:

  • body temperature over 40.5°C;
  • hot and dry skin;
  • absence of sweating;
  • nausea and vomiting;
  • rapid heartbeat or breathing;
  • skin redness;
  • confusion, delirium, or slurred speech;
  • seizures;
  • loss of consciousness.

If any of these symptoms appear in a child, medical professionals urge to immediately call an ambulance at 103 or 112.

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